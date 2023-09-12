New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly suffered a torn Achilles four plays into his regular season debut for the team, and the fantasy football impact on star wide receiver Garrett Wilson and other skill players could be significant.

Here's the fantasy football fallout from the Rodgers injury.

How Aaron Rodgers' Injury Affects Garrett Wilson In Fantasy Football

The reason fantasy football managers drafted Garrett Wilson in the top couple of rounds was due to Rodgers joining the franchise in the offseason. It's really that simple. The possibility of a similar connection Rodgers had with Davante Adams in Green Bay was too salivating to ignore. That's the reason the former Ohio State star was a legit candidate to be a consistent top-10 receiver in 2023.

Four plays later, Wilson is back where he started with Zach Wilson now the starting quarterback for the Jets. Fantasy managers are also back where they started in wondering if the playmaking receiver can match the draft hype.

While Garrett Wilson did catch all five targets for 34 yards and had a catch-of-the-year touchdown in the fourth quarter, he finished outside the top 20 (No. 22) in the fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1. It's only one week, but you're gonna want more production from someone you invested that much draft capital in at a key position.

Let's face it: Zach Wilson is not Aaron Rodgers. If he was, the Jets wouldn't have signed – you guessed it – Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. Wilson's career stats tell the story: 55.6 completion percentage, 16 touchdowns to 19 interceptions, and 69 sacks. It's simply hard to imagine the Jets throwing the ball anywhere near as much as they would have with Rodgers.

If you want to be optimistic about Garrett Wilson's production moving forward, he did have five top-11 finishes in 2022 despite the Jets' rotating cast of quarterbacks, which also included Joe Flacco and Mike White.

If you want to be pessimistic, he finished WR50 or lower a whopping eight times in 17 games, and upcoming games against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots won't be easy.

The Fantasy Impact On Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, & Others?

Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook are going to share snaps in the backfield, so perhaps the Aaron Rodgers' injury impact isn't as brutal as it is for Garrett Wilson. In fact, they could become the focal point of the offense. However, it still seems like Hall and Cook will find their scoring opportunities limited since the Jets' offense figures to find the red zone less often and produce fewer points without Rodgers.

Luckily, Hall has already proven himself as a home run threat. He finished as RB9 in fantasy football in Week 1 thanks to a 10-carry, 127-yard performance, which featured an electric 83-yard run. The Jets will need more of that to support fantasy managers' confidence in this team putting up enough points to be fantasy-relevant each week.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Allen Lazard – one of Rodgers' favorite targets with the Green Bay Packers – led New York with 46 receiving yards. He only had two receptions on four targets, so there's little reason to believe he'll be a trustworthy fantasy option without Rodgers.

As for everyone else on offense? They're unplayable in fantasy unless Wilson channels his inner Rodgers or the Jets trade for another quarterback. That includes players like Randall Cobb (another Rodgers favorite), tight end Tyler Conklin, and others.