The fantasy football season is over halfway done and we've been helping you at kicker all season long. With guys hitting those valuable 50 yarders at an incredible clip, your decision is so important. We'll help you make it again with our Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

There are four teams on a bye this week but none that impact our rankings too much. Daniel Carlson of the Raiders is on the shelf, but Dustin Hopkins, Jason Meyers, and Brandon McManus were not on the list. Each of those players are solid options and claimed in many leagues, so replacements may be necessary. We also have a kicker injury with Will Reichard. The Vikings' rookie is on injured reserve, so you will need a replacement for him. Injuries are finally over in San Francisco, as Jake Moody is expected to kick for the 49ers.

With a big Thursday Night Football game behind us, your fantasy football matchup has likely changed already. Maximizing every position on your roster is vital. Make sure you do it with our Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 10

For the first time all season, Brandon Aubrey is on the verge of losing his top spot in the kicker rankings. It's not because of anything he has done, he's barely missed any kicks, but because of the Cowboys' offense. They were dreadful with Dak Prescott under center and now he is out for multiple weeks. If Cooper Rush cannot spark this offense, Aubrey won't be a great fantasy football option.

Now to another team with a quarterback switch but this one has benefitted the kicker. Chris Boswell and the Steelers are back from bye and have a huge game against the Commanders this week. While Washington won't have Marcus Lattimore for this game, their defense still has improved. That should lead to many field goal opportunities and fantasy football points for Boswell.

On the other side of that matchup, Austin Seibert has been excellent this season. From losing the Jets' job in the preseason to nailing field goals for a playoff contender, he has had quite the season. Now, he has a tough matchup against a Steelers team that has blocked a few tries this year. With misses from Kai'imi Fairbairn and Younghoe Koo, Seibert moves up.

Sleeper kickers for Week 10

Blake Grupe is claimed in less than 11% of ESPN leagues despite ranking in the top ten in fantasy football points this year. The Saints are going up against a pedestrian Falcons defense and have some momentum after they fired Dennis Allen. Expect the Saints to move the ball but struggle in the red zone which leads to many kicks for Grupe.

Cairo Santos has fallen off our list because the Bears have struggled but this is a week where he is a good fantasy football option. The Patriots' defense has not been good this season and Caleb Williams should shine in this game. While there are issues all over the place in Chicago, the kicker has not been one. Put Santos in your lineup if you need a kicker in Week 10.

A heart-warming story came about in the kicker realm on Sunday with Tyler Bass. After missing a few kicks early in the season and an extra point on Sunday, he hit a game-winning 61 yarder to beat the Dolphins. The Bills are on the road this week against the Colts, so Bass should have success in a dome. If you need a kicker, Bass is a good fantasy football option.

Bust kickers for Week 10

It's everybody's favorite time of the week. It's time for us to tell you to fade the Jets' kicker. Riley Patterson was perfect on Thursday night, going 3/3 on extra points in their win over the Texans. But will he be the kicker on Sunday. Of course not! Spencer Shrader is on the roster and Patterson is off, per The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt. Shrader has never attempted a field goal in the NFL. He went 3/3 on extra points with the Colts in Week 1.

Nick Folk has been great this season but he is not a good fantasy football option because he is on the Titans. Their offense has been abysmal this season, giving Folk very few chances to kick. Will Levis is expected to start for Tennessee, which makes it a tough start for most Titans players.

Cam Little has put together a nice rookie season for the Jaguars. After years of kicker troubles in Jacksonville, they may have the kicker of the future in Little. Week 10 is not the time to start him, however. Trevor Lawrence is not expected to play and the Vikings' defense is one of the best in the league. Little won't get many opportunities to pick up fantasy football points.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Justin Tucker, BAL (v CIN)

11. Harrison Butker, KC (v DEN)

10. Jake Bates, DET (@ HOU)

9. Will Lutz, DEN (@ KC)

8. Cameron Dicker, LAC ()

7. Chase McLaughlin, TB ()

6. Evan McPherson, CIN (@ BAL)

5. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (v DET)

4. Younghoe Koo, ATL (v )

3. Austin Seibert, WSH (v PIT)

2. Chris Boswell, PIT (@ WSH)

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (v PHI)