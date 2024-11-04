The Buffalo Bills outlasted the Miami Dolphins 30-27 on Sunday. After a sluggish first half, the offenses kicked it up in the second half and played an instant classic. Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed an extra point early in the game, continuing his rough season. When the game was on the line, he stepped up and hit a 61-yarder to secure the victory. Josh Allen got emotional speaking about the kicker with CBS after the game.

“I was emotional for him. He's been battling his ass off, fighting adversity, you saw that today,” Allen told Melanie Collins. “To be there in the biggest moment and nail that for us, I'm so proud of him. I love that man. Everyone in our locker room loves and trusts him. Just happy it went in.”

Last season ended with a missed kick from Tyler Bass in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs. While he had a few solid regular seasons before that, it brought forward a lot of questions about his ability moving forward. He did not do much to quell those worries in the early stages of the season.

Bass missed his fourth extra point of the season on Sunday and has three field goal misses as well. The Bills believe in their kicker and he will have plenty of opportunities to thank them for that.

The Bills' season could ride on Tyler Bass's leg

It has not been all positive between the Bills and Bass this season. When his struggles were at their worst, they brought in Lucas Havrisik to try out for the role. Bass won the competition and kept his job, sending Havrisik back to the scrap heap. While Bass needed a shove to get going this season, he has responded well to the competition.

Sunday's extra point is the only kick Tyler Bass has missed in the three games since the tryout. The Bills needed him to pick up his game following a rough game against the Jets and he has done just that. While there is still plenty of time to go this season, gaining confidence heading into the winter months is important.

The missed kicks in the Divisional Round last year came on a windy day in Western New York. Once Halloween passes, most Bills games are on a windy day. As the wind and snow pick up, Bass's confidence will become key. Days like Sunday will only improve that confidence.