The Kansas City Chiefs are currently navigating various injury situations as they prepare for their upcoming road clash vs the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year's AFC divisional playoff game. The Chiefs remain the only undefeated team left in the NFL at 9-0 and although they haven't always been pretty, it's now been almost 11 full months since Kansas City last lost a game.

A large part of the reason why the Chiefs have been so successful this year is the leg of kicker Harrison Butker, who remains one of the league's most reliable kickers, having won numerous games for Kansas City over the years on game winning field goals.

However, the Chiefs are now going to have to move forward without Butker in the lineup for some time.

“#Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is expected to miss 3-4 weeks and is likely headed to injured reserve with a left knee injury,” reported Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on X.

The Chiefs have since made a move to help shore up the kicker position in anticipation of Sunday's game, signing Spencer Shrader off of the New York Jets' practice squad, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Butker already won one game for the Chiefs this year as the clock hit zero against the Cincinnati Bengals in week two, and also nailed the game winning kick in the 2022-23 Super Bowl vs the Philadelphia Eagles. While kicking around the NFL is at an all time high this year, replacing his production won't be easy.

As previously noted, the Chiefs haven't always looked dominant in their wins this year, as they required a blocked field goal against the Denver Broncos last week in order to escape in that game.

However, the Chiefs still arguably have the NFL's best defense, quarterback, and coach, and also have some elite special teams, thanks in no small part to Butker's contributions. With those elements intact, the Chiefs still figure to be the favorites to bring home yet another Super Bowl.