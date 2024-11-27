It's Thanksgiving week which means the fantasy football regular season is winding down. With playoff spots up for grabs, every point matters especially at kicker. A season that started with incredible kicking performances is ending with brutal misses and bad fantasy performances. Make sure you get your choice right with our Week 13 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

After six teams were on bye in Week 12, no teams are unavailable for Week 13. With everyone back, fantasy football managers have their choice of kicker for this important matchup. There is one important injury to note which is Commanders' kicker Austin Seibert. They placed him on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue, continuing his injury-riddled season. Harrison Butker and Will Reichard remain out. Spencer Shrader may not play for the Chiefs on Friday due to an injury and Matthew Wright would be the replacement.

Make sure you have the best possible lineup heading into a critical matchup this week. We'll help you with our Week 13 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings.

Top fantasy football kickers for Week 13

After a snowy game on Thursday, Chris Boswell remains at number one in our kicker rankings. He missed a kick from 58 yards at the beginning of the game due to the windy conditions. Everything else he made in the loss. While the Steelers have their flaws on offense, they always give Boswell multiple chances per game. That should be good enough for your fantasy football team moving into the playoffs.

Brandon Aubrey stays at number two despite missing two field goals against the Commanders on Sunday. He turned his game around and made some lengthy field goals to revive his fantasy football score. The Cowboys had a better offensive performance on Sunday but they are too inconsistent to put faith in Aubrey. We're keeping him at number two for the Thanksgiving matchup with the Giants.

Jake Bates comes up to number three for his first appearance on the podium this season. The Lions are a dynamic offense that provides plenty of scoring opportunities for Bates in every game. That should continue on Thursday against the Bears. He made his lone attempt on Sunday and all three extra points. Bates is also moving up because of Kai'imi Fairbairn's missed 28-yarder for the Texans.

Sleeper kickers for Week 13

The Bills are back from their bye and that means Tyler Bass is available in fantasy football. After a shaky start to the season, Bass has steadied the ship recently and had a solid game against the Chiefs. The weather is getting colder in Buffalo and that is going to make kicking much harder, so keep another guy around just in case Bass falters again.

Eddy Pineiro was great for the Panthers in their near-win over the Chiefs. While no one expected Carolina to win that game, great games from Piniero and Bryce Young made it close. The Buccaneers' defense was dominant against the Giants but that does not mean much against any other team. Expect the Panthers to give Pineiro a few chances and for him to convert.

Things have been tough for the Seahawks recently and that includes Jason Myers. He missed an extra point in their 16-6 win over the Cardinals and while it did not cost them the game, it was tough for fantasy football managers. Don't bench him yet, as everyone should take a step up against a poor Jets defense. Give Myers one more chance in Week 13.

Bust kickers for Week 13

Jake Moody has had a rough season and if Brock Purdy doesn't play, he won't get many opportunities. With the Buffalo winters rolling in, Moody could have a rough fantasy football output on Sunday night. While the 49ers are usually a fantasy lock for many players, that has not been the case this year. Keep Moody out of your lineup for Week 13.

Rams kicker Joshua Karty has missed a kick in three straight games and it could be a fourth against the Saints. The Rams' offense did not have a great game against the Eagles but was solid overall. Karty has had a rollercoaster rookie season so unless you are desperate for a kicker, you should steer clear for Week 13.

If you are looking for a player to go on Thanksgiving, there are plenty of better options than Graham Gano. The Giants are likely to start Drew Lock at quarterback because of Tommy DeVito's injury. Considering Lock lost out to DeVito when competing to replace Daniel Jones, he must look pretty poor in practice. Stay away from Gano on Thanksgiving.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

12. Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ CAR)

11. Justin Tucker, BAL (v PHI)

10. Tyler Bass, BUF (v SF)

9. Will Lutz, DEN (v CLE)

8. Jason Sanders, MIA (@ GB)

7. Younghoe Koo, ATL (v LAC)

6. Evan McPherson, CIN (v PIT)

5. Cameron Dicker, LAC (@ ATL)

4. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (@ JAX)

3. Jake Bates, DET (v CHI)

2. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (v NYG)

1. Chris Boswell, PIT (@ CIN)