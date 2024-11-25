Brock Purdy was sidelined by a shoulder injury in Week 12 and did not play in the San Francisco 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan let reporters know that Purdy was able to do some light throwing on Monday and will continue to test his shoulder throughout the week, leading up to San Francisco's Week 13 road contest against the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Purdy's shoulder injury was first considered day-to-day after San Francisco's Week 11 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco's offense was anemic during the loss to Green Bay. Backup quarterback Brandon Allen completed 17-of-29 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Packers dominated time of possession, tipping the scales 36:43 to 23:17 in their favor. Green Bay scored touchdowns on all five of their trips into the red zone.

With their backs up against the wall, the 49ers likely can't survive many more games without Purdy, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams.

49ers are not yet out of playoff contention, but team morale is cooked

Shanahan had a measured response in explaining what he thought about Allen's performance.

“Brandon, I thought he did some good things,” the 49ers sideline boss shared. “I thought he made some big throws. Just the plays I can think of, he had a rough one in the beginning that he threw to them. Two plays, he just slipped on that field. That hurt us. But I thought Brandon made some big throws and stuff and gave us a chance.”

Earlier in the week, there were rumors that San Francisco could make a move on Daniel Jones, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Are times really that tough?

“Head coach Kyle Shanahan left open the possibility that Purdy could miss more than Sunday, with Purdy to be re-evaluated on Monday. If Purdy is deemed in danger of missing more time, San Francisco would make a lot of sense and could be very real.”

During the broadcast, Tom Brady tried to have a realist's view of Allen's performance against Green Bay.

“It's just a big challenge because he [Brandon Allen] hasn't played football in basically 3 years. So it's like, where does that really impact the game? To me, it's that awareness in the pocket where those bodies are around you. He had two fumbles today, but then he actually made some good, decisive throws down the field in tough conditions. He just needed his guys to come down with some catches, and that didn't happen.”

Christian McCaffrey and Fred Warner summed it up best.

“It was just bad ball,” said McCaffrey.

Warner added, “That’s about as bad as it can get, probably the worst I’ve been a part of.”

The 49ers travel to Buffalo in Week 13 to play the Bills on Sunday, December 1 at 8:20 p.m. EST.