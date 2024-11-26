The Kansas City Chiefs won another one-possession game on Sunday, beating the Carolina Panthers 30-27. Spencer Shrader hit the game-winning kick in just his second game with the club but now has an injury. With Harrison Butker also on the shelf, the Chiefs had to go find another kicker as injury insurance. Matthew Wright has joined their practice squad, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Chiefs kicker Spencer Shrader, who replaced an injured Harrison Butker, didn't practice today because of a right hamstring injury and Kansas City signed Matthew Wright to the practice squad,” Pelissero posted on social media.

Wright played one game for the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season when Jake Moody got hurt. He made all three of his field goals against the Seahawks but got hurt on a kickoff. When he hit the shelf, the Niners brought in Anders Carlson. Now, Wright is just a few days away from playing an important game in the AFC playoff picture.

After losing to the Bills in Week 11, the Chiefs do not have the tiebreaker for the number one seed. With only one team getting a bye, that top seed is vital. Buffalo has two losses, so every game is vital for Kansas City. Wright must be up to the pressure, as Shrader was in Week 12.

The Chiefs hope to have Harrison Butker back from injury soon

When he went on injured reserve, the Chiefs estimated Butker's absence to last three to four weeks. The first game he missed was the Bills game, so he could be back as soon as Week 14. That would be huge for Kansas City, who keeps getting involved in one-possession games. They have Butker because they trust him in big spots and there will be plenty of them this season.

When they needed a replacement, they plucked Shrader off the Jets' practice squad and threw him right in. He was perfect, including a game-winner on Sunday against Carolina. The death of the perfect season had nothing to do with Shrader who made all three extra-point attempts in Buffalo.

While Shrader is out of practice, there is no guarantee that he will miss Friday's game. If he is ready to go, the Chiefs should roll with him considering what he has shown so far. His time in Kansas City might be ending soon so give him another shot before Butker comes back. They host the Raiders on Black Friday at 3 p.m.