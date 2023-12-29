Aubrey, Gay, Folk -- which Kicker will help your fantasy football chances in Week 17?

For those perusing our Week 17 fantasy football kicker rankings, you're likely in the throes of your championship showdown or seeking a last-minute boost. Regardless of your situation, we appreciate your presence and aim to offer the guidance you require.

With weather conditions posing a potential challenge at this juncture, the NFL's scheduling hasn't exactly made things easy. Right now, we have only four Week 17 indoor games (Lions-Cowboys, Raiders-Colts, Packers-Vikings, and Titans-Colts). Nevertheless, there are numerous reliable kickers with favorable matchups. These made it a matter of pinpointing the optimal one to elevate your chances of securing that coveted championship title.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings entering Week 17 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Our leading choices for fantasy football kickers in Week 17 feature Brandon Aubrey, Matt Gay, Nick Folk, Cairo Santos, and Justin Tucker. Aubrey, Gay, and Folk boast consistency and benefit from indoor play. Meanwhile, Santos is a top-10 kicker. He faces a favorable top-five matchup this week. As for Tucker, his reliable performance is a constant. Tucker, after all, is Tucker. He just earns our trust week after week.

Brandon Aubrey showcased accuracy by converting both field goal attempts and extra points last week. He accumulated eight points in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Aubrey has maintained a steady output recently. He has secured at least seven points in four of his last five games. In Week 17, he is poised for ample scoring opportunities against the generous Detroit Lions defense.

Matt Gay is typically reliable. Having said that, he encountered a brief dip in Weeks 14-15. That's possibly attributed to a hip injury. However, he rebounded in Week 16. Gay made his only two kicks -— a 33-yard field goal and an extra point. He also has a decent Week 17 matchup against the Raiders in a dome. As such, Gay should put up a weatherproof performance. That's a crucial factor at this time of the year.

Other Top Picks

Nick Folk exhibited precision in Week 16. He connected on his lone field goal attempt (33) and all extra-point attempts against the Seattle Seahawks. His appeal may increase if Will Levis (ankle) returns as the quarterback in the upcoming week.

Cairo Santos is fresh off a four-year extension with the Chicago Bears. He displayed perfection in Week 16, hitting both field goal attempts (49, 29). He also nailed all three extra-point attempts in the Bears' 27-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. This means that Santos remains a reliable fantasy football kicker.

Justin Tucker showcased his prowess by connecting on all four field goal opportunities (28, 41, 28, 24) last week. In addition, he also completed three extra-point attempts in the Ravens' victory against the 49ers. With the Ravens providing ample scoring opportunities, Tucker remains a robust fantasy football kicker.

Filling Out The Top 10

The top fantasy football kickers 10 is rounded out by Tyler Bass, Jason Sanders, Jason Myers, Jake Moody, and Jake Elliott. While reliable, these kickers face potential adverse weather conditions. This means we have to stay tuned for updated forecasts as the weekend approaches.

Tyler Bass successfully converted all three extra-point attempts and made his solitary field goal attempt during Saturday's 24-22 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers. In a pivotal role in his team's narrow victory, Bass delivered by making all four of his kicks, ultimately contributing six points to the scoreline. While this output may fall slightly short of fantasy managers' expectations, it was sufficient to prevent him from being deemed a disappointment.

Jason Sanders, in the Dolphins' Week 16 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, demonstrated precision by converting his lone field goal attempt and all five extra-point attempts, accumulating an impressive 16 points. Sanders extends his streak of strong performances alongside the potent Miami offense, securing at least eight points in each of his last six games. Heading into a challenging Week 17 road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the kicker aims to maintain this impressive form.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Cairo Santos, Matt Gay, and Nick Folk are all owned in fewer than 50 percent of fantasy football leagues. This means they have earned sleeper status. It also means that if any of them is available in your league/s, then strongly consider getting them. Given that two of these options are indoors, they present favorable choices for fantasy football managers.

For those seeking matchup advantages, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Daniel Carlson, Mason Crosby, Anders Carlson, and even Chris Boswell could be interesting. They all face defenses ranking in the top 10 for fantasy football points allowed to kickers. The indoor setting for Fairbairn and both Carlsons also makes them attractive streaming options.

Additionally, Michael Badgley and Greg Joseph enjoy indoor conditions. Meanwhile, Wil Lutz and Cameron Dicker should benefit from kicking in the thin air of Denver.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 17 Kicker Rankings

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL vs. DET (2)

2. Matt Gay, IND vs. LV (3)

3. Nick Folk, TEN @ HOU (4)

4. Cairo Santos, CHI vs. ATL (1)

5. Justin Tucker, BAL vs. MIA (5)

6. Tyler Bass, BUF vs. NE (7)

7. Jason Sanders, MIA @ BAL (8)

8. Jason Myers, SEA vs. PIT (6)

9. Jake Moody, SF @ WAS (9)

10. Jake Elliott, PHI vs. ARI (10)

11. Chase McLaughlin, TB vs. NO (29)

12. Lucas Havrisik, LAR @ NYG (26)