What's going to happen to Bears QB Justin Fields?

There has been plenty of speculation about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields' future as the team looks destined to get the No. 1 pick in the draft yet again. The Bears got the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but traded the pick that became Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers. This time around, with Chicago on track to get the top pick from the Panthers for a second straight year thanks to that trade, it's seeming more likely general manager Ryan Poles keeps the pick and selects either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

That would almost certainly mean the end for Fields in Chicago, with a possible trade on the horizon. Fields has been trying to prove down the stretch of this season that he should be the franchise quarterback and a replacement doesn't need to be drafted first, but the results have been mixed. The Bears' 27-16 victory over the lowly Arizona Cardinals showed both the good and bad of Fields, with flashes of dynamic dual-threat quarterback play mixed with familiar second-half struggles.

Justin Fields on Bears' win over Cardinals

Justin Fields did an on-field interview with FOX Sports' Laura Okmin and addressed the offense's performance.

“First half, we came out on fire, executing the right way. Second half, we'd like to come out better. When we weren't scoring, it was ourselves. It was us stopping ourselves, so just gotta fix up the little things and keep focusing on the details and keep finishing,” Fields said.

Okmin then mentioned how Fields is always asked about his future and asked what he's grateful for this Christmas season amid all the speculation.

“I'm grateful for this moment,” Fields said. “Christmas Eve in Chicago, 50-degree weather today, it can't get much better. Ended it off with a dub. About to go home with the fam and celebrate Christmas, and just hang out.”

Justin Fields' performance

As Justin Fields himself noted, Chicago's offense came out on fire. The Bears rushed out to a 21-0 lead and looked like they were going to crush Arizona.

However, the offense, like it often has this season, bogged down after the fast start. Fields' inconsistent play was demonstrated by an electric 39-yard run getting followed up by a brutal red-zone interception as Chicago tried to put the game away in the second half.

Fields completed 15-of-27 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win. Those aren't impressive numbers, but he did rush nine times for 97 yards and a score. On the season, Fields has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,146 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has 585 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. His 84.5 QB rating is a tick below last season's 85.2 mark.

What's next for Bears?

The Bears are 6-9 on the season and need a miracle to make the playoffs. They actually weren't far off from being a playoff team this season, but three huge collapses will likely wind up costing them a spot. While Justin Fields wasn't solely at fault for these brutal losses (the coaching is a whole other story), he's not blameless and the lack of significant development might lead to a change in direction at quarterback.

Fields has one season left on his rookie contract and then a fifth-year option that hasn't been picked up. If Ryan Poles decides to move on, he would look to trade Fields for draft capital and should have some options on the trade market. Poles would also have to decide which quarterback he wants in the draft, though Caleb Williams is the clear favorite to go first.

There's no guarantee Poles is actually done with Fields, but there's a lot of noise about a change. It will be an interesting offseason in Chicago.