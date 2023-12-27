The Seahawks have some concerns despite the win!

The Seattle Seahawks clashed with the Tennessee Titans in a nail-biting Week 16 encounter of the 2023 NFL season. Seattle clinched a hard-earned 20-17 win. Despite the team's commendable victory, there are noteworthy concerns that cast a shadow on their recent success. These could potentially impact their upcoming performances. Sure, the Seahawks demonstrated resilience in their latest conquest. However, underlying issues have surfaced. These demand careful consideration as they aim to secure a solid standing in the league.

Week 16 Victory Recap

For the second consecutive week, the Seahawks found themselves relying on late-game heroics to secure a crucial win and keep their playoff aspirations alive. In a replay of the previous week's scenario, Geno Smith, returning from a two-game absence, guided the offense to a winning drive. Ultimately, the Seahawks managed to escape over the Titans. With this victory, the team's record improved to 8-7. In addition, with Detroit's win over Minnesota, the Seahawks now hold the reins to their playoff destiny.

In a thrilling showdown, the Seahawks emerged victorious against the Titans in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. Again, the team's determination and resilience were on full display during the intense battle. That said, the post-game analysis reveals pressing concerns that cannot be ignored. Despite the elation of their recent success, the Seahawks must confront looming challenges that pose a substantial threat to their future in the league.

Here we will look at the Seattle Seahawks' biggest concerns despite their Week 16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Coaching Challenges and Penalty Woes

Remarkably, the Seahawks managed to secure a victory despite a persistent penalty problem. Of course, it undeniably exerted considerable influence. The issue of flags continued to haunt Seattle. Keep in mind that they entered the game leading the league in yards lost due to penalties. During this contest, they surrendered an additional 47 yards on six penalties. Some even occurred at crucial junctures in the Titans' decisive drive. While wide receiver DK Metcalf may be singled out as a significant offender, the penalty concern extends across the team. As such, this places the onus on head coach Pete Carroll.

Zach Charbonnet's Production

The performance of running back Zach Charbonnet failed to meet expectations in this matchup. Charbonnet registered zero yards on two carries and incurred a loss of 4 yards on one reception (two targets). Remember that Seattle thrust him into a more prominent role with the uncertainty surrounding No. 1 running back Kenneth Walker. Still, Charbonnet's output in Week 16 was among his lowest in terms of rushes and targets. Walker, on the other hand, has been more productive with 39 touches for 168 yards and a rushing touchdown over the past two weeks. Charbonnet's limited impact becomes evident, especially with a notable dropped catch further diminishing his contributions.

Run Defense Struggles

Sure, the Seahawks effectively pressured the quarterback. However, their performance against the run left much to be desired. Derrick Henry capitalized on Seattle's subpar tackling. King Henry accumulated 88 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. The Titans, as a team, averaged 5.2 yards per attempt. The Seahawks' defensive lapses would have been more pronounced if the Titans had a stronger or healthier offensive line. The combination of Henry and Tyjae Spears accounted for 128 yards on 28 carries. Ryan Tannehill's 23-yard scramble was also the longest run. The Seahawks' defense conceded too many “successful rushes” without preventing explosive plays. This allowed the Titans to secure 10 rushing first downs. Notably, the second-level run fits were consistently compromised. This surely reflects a vulnerability that the team needs to address.

Offensive Line Issues

Geno Smith's noteworthy performance becomes even more impressive when considering the inadequacies of his pass protection. This was particularly true in the first half. Despite only conceding three sacks to the Titans, the pressure on Smith was relentless throughout the game. Additionally, the offensive line struggled in run blocking. Thanks to them, this team averaged less than three yards per carry. Smith's ability to navigate these challenges showcased his resilience and skill. However, it also underscores the need for improvement in pass protection and run blocking as the Seahawks move forward.

Looking Ahead

The Seattle Seahawks may have celebrated a hard-fought Week 16 victory over the Tennessee Titans. However, the euphoria is tempered by lingering concerns that demand immediate attention. From persistent penalty woes to the struggles of Zach Charbonnet in the backfield and defensive lapses against the run, the Seahawks face a multifaceted set of issues. All of these could impact their postseason aspirations. As they strive to secure a solid standing in the league, addressing these challenges will be paramount for head coach Pete Carroll. Yes, the resilience displayed in securing late-game victories is commendable. That said, shoring up these areas of vulnerability will be crucial in ensuring a more sustainable and successful path through the remainder of the NFL season. The Seahawks must confront these concerns head-on to bolster their chances of making a meaningful impact in the upcoming playoff push.