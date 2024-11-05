The latest gut punch the Dallas Cowboys have endured during their miserable 2024 campaign has seen star quarterback Dak Prescott suffer a hamstring injury in their 27-21 loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. As if losing the game wasn't bad enough, Prescott is expected to miss a significant amount of time with the injury, which led to an eye-opening update from team owner Jerry Jones.

Dallas was hoping that Prescott's injury was minor after he was forced out of the Falcons contest early, but that does not appear to be the case for him. And as a result, Jones revealed on Tuesday morning that Prescott will likely be placed on injured reserve, meaning he would miss at least the Cowboys next four games.

Via Jon Machota:

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The FAN said it's likely that QB Dak Prescott (hamstring) will be moved to injured reserve.”

Jerry Jones, Cowboys dealt more bad news on Dak Prescott

Once the initial news came out regarding the extent of Prescott's injury, the hope was that he would be able to avoid the injured reserve, but given how everything has gone wrong for Dallas this season, it shouldn't necessarily be a surprise that he is going to end up landing there. While he'll be forced to miss at least four games, given the trajectory of Dallas' season, it's fair to wonder if he will even return if he ends up being healthy enough to play again at some point down the line.

With Prescott out, Cooper Rush will be tasked with filling in for him and keeping the Cowboys' shrinking playoff hopes alive, so it's safe to say that things aren't exactly looking good in Dallas currently. Hopefully Prescott will be able to return after just four games, but considering how poorly the team has played so far this season, it may not even be worth rushing him back into action this year.