Week 8 was a wild one in the NFL and if your fantasy team succeded, it was likely because of your quarterback. With the first great performance of Jalen Hurts' season to another great Jayden Daniels game, there was plenty to like. Before Week 9 kicks off, let's look at our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

After a week with no byes, there are only two teams off this week. Very few people are starting Russell Wilson, so the Steelers' absence is not huge. Brock Purdy has put up some solid stats and if you need to replace him, it will be difficult. Do not cut him, however, as the 49ers are finally starting to get healthy. Jordan Love's injury designation has not been announced yet, so he remains on the rankings. Keep an eye on the Packers reports as the week progresses.

With the fantasy football season heating up, your quarterback decision is very important. Make sure you get it right with our Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Top Fantasy Football Quarterbacks for Week 9

Even in a loss, Lamar Jackson made his fantasy football managers very happy. Another 20+ point performance keeps him in the top spot despite the Ravens losing to the Browns. The Broncos' defense has been solid this season but the Ravens are bringing in reinforcements. Dionte Johnson has joined the receiver core to give them an extra boost. That should help Jackson, who has opened up the passing game in recent weeks.

Josh Allen stays at number two even after his first interception of the season. The Bills' offense has recovered from two bad weeks against the Ravens and Texans to win three straight games. The Dolphins were supposed to be solid this year but did not have a great defense. While it is still October, the temps are getting colder in Western New York and that could spell danger for Miami. Expect Allen to rack up points in fantasy football this week.

There was a little bit of a shakeup in the top ten this week. Baker Mayfield drops down to number eight from number five even after a good performance against the Falcons. His turnovers have come out big time ever since Mike Evans went down. Subtract Chris Godwin from the mix and you have a very poor offensive unit. Don't expect Mayfield's great fantasy football season to continue against the Chiefs.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 9

After a half-season of fading every Browns offensive player, Jameis Winston revived Cleveland in Week 8. If you need a quarterback or for some reason had Deshaun Watson, go pick up Winston. The Chargers have a solid defense and could provide a tough test for the attack. As far as the whole season is concerned, Winston should be on a team in your fantasy football league.

Bo Nix is rounding into form in his rookie season and has another favorable matchup in Week 9. The Ravens' defense was crushed by Winston and the Browns, continuing a troubling trend for Baltimore. With Sean Payton putting together the game plan, the Broncos could have success in Week 9. If you need a fantasy football quarterback, pick up Bo Nix.

The Rams and Matthew Stafford struggled without Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua early this season. With both of them back, they pulled off the upset against the Vikings on Thursday night. Now, on extended rest, they play a huge divisional game against the Seahawks. Sean McVay has dominated the Seahawks in his career and Seattle looks like a disorganized mess right now. Expect Stafford's fantasy football stock to rise.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 9

It is certainly tempting to pick up Joe Flacco in fantasy football for more than just the memes. The veteran has been solid in relief of Anthony Richardson this season and is back as the starter. The youngster was benched on Tuesday in favor of Flacco before their primetime matchup with the Vikings. Brian Flores's defense has been difficult to crack this season so you should avoid playing Flacco this week.

The Patriots have been one of the worst defenses in the league this year. Even after their win over the Jets, you should not take them seriously. Even so, do not pick up Mason Rudolph or Will Levis in fantasy football. The Titans are miserable and cannot move the ball at all. Even with a great Calvin Ridley game, Rudolph barely cracked 20 points. He will not be able to recreate that in Week 9.

Daniel Jones has had good games and bad ones this season. Almost all of the bad ones have happened at home. He has not thrown a touchdown at MetLife Stadium since last season and there's no reason to believe that will change. The Commanders' defense is rounding into form and with offensive line injuries, they should get after Jones. The Giants' quarterback is a player to avoid in fantasy football.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (v HOU)

23. Daniel Jones, NYG (v WSH)

22. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ ATL)

21. Kirk Cousins, ATL (v DAL)

20. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ PHI)

19. Bo Nix, DEN (@ BAL)

18. Jameis Winston, CLE (v LAC)

17. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ BUF)

16. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ CLE)

15. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ SEA)

14. Geno Smith, SEA (v LAR)

13. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ ARI)

12. Sam Darnold, MIN (v IND)

11. Jared Goff, DET (@ GB)

10. Jordan Love, GB (v DET)

9. Joe Burrow, CIN (v LV)

8. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ KC)

7. Patrick Mahomes, KC (v TB)

6. Jalen Hurts, PHI (v JAX)

5. Kyler Murray, ARI (v CHI)

4. CJ Stroud, HOU (@ NYJ)

3. Jayden Daniels, WSH (@ NYG)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (v MIA)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (v DEN)