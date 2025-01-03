As the 2024 NFL regular season reaches its thrilling conclusion, fantasy football managers are entering the most pivotal week of the year: Week 18. Whether you’re battling for a league title, aiming for a respectable finish, or playing the role of spoiler, your quarterback choice can determine your fate. With unpredictable matchups, playoff stakes, and late-season surprises, navigating Week 18 quarterback rankings demands strategic thinking. Let’s explore the top picks and sleepers shaping this crucial week.

Key Insights

For those daring enough to play this final week, it’s time to lock in those lineups and secure your championship. We offer a dive into some of the best quarterback picks each week. Here, we’ll break down which signal-callers are poised to exceed expectations based on their opponents.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings entering Week 18 of the 2024 regular season.

Week 18 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2024

Lamar Jackson is locked in a fierce competition with Josh Allen of the Bills for NFL MVP honors. The Ravens have a shot at clinching the AFC North with a win on Sunday. In their last matchup on October 27, the reigning MVP showcased his dual-threat ability. Jackson threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for an additional 46 yards in a loss to Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield exploded in Week 17. He racked up 359 yards, five touchdowns, and 34.6 fantasy football points against the Panthers. He’s now scored 18 or more points in five of his last six games. With the Buccaneers still in the hunt for the NFC South title, Mayfield’s Week 18 matchup against the Saints is promising. This makes him a strong option in fantasy championships.

Joe Burrow has been a dominant force this season. He leads the NFL with 4,691 passing yards and 42 touchdowns. The Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Burrow has thrown for at least three touchdowns in seven consecutive games, including a 309-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Steelers on December 1. He remains a top-tier fantasy football quarterback this week.

Another Top Pick

Jayden Daniels is the frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has thrown three interceptions in his last two games but continues to dazzle with his playmaking. Over this span, he’s accumulated 475 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and 208 rushing yards. With a favorable matchup against Dallas in Week 18, he’s a must-watch. However, managers should monitor his status, as Washington has already secured a wild card spot.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold delivered a stellar performance on Sunday. He made 33 of 43 passes for a career-best 377 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw one interception and lost three yards on three carries, but his overall play was outstanding. Dardnold surpassed his previous career-high in passing yards set in Week 14 and has now topped 300 yards in three of his last six games—a feat he hadn’t achieved earlier in 2024. With the NFC North title and the conference’s best record on the line, Darnold will look to keep his momentum going in a pivotal Week 18 showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 18 (2024)

Bo Nix turned heads last week with three touchdowns and 21.9 fantasy football points. He has now scored over 21 points in back-to-back games. With the Chiefs likely resting starters after clinching the AFC’s top seed, Nix’s Broncos are in a must-win scenario. His motivation and the chance to face Kansas City’s reserves make him a high-upside sleeper pick.

Justin Herbert delivered a stellar performance in Week 17’s blowout win over the New England Patriots. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. As such, Herbert avoided turnovers and spread the wealth among his receivers. Two of his touchdowns went to rookie Ladd McConkey, while Derius Davis caught the other. Adding 12 rushing yards and avoiding sacks, Herbert’s play clinched a playoff spot for the Chargers. With momentum on his side, Herbert is a strong play heading into Week 18.

Now, let’s dive into the NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the 2024 regular season. Standard rankings are noted in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 18 Quarterback Rankings

15. Geno Smith, SEA (@ LAR)

14. Bryce Young, CAR (@ ATL)

13. Joe Flacco, IND (vs. JAC)

12. Michael Penix Jr, ATL (vs. CAR)

11. Jordan Love, GB) vs. CHI)

10. Russell Wilson, PIT (vs. CIN)

9. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SF)

8. Justin Herbert, LAC (@ LV)

7. Bo Nix, DEN (vs. KC)

6. Jared Goff, DET (vs. MIN)

5. Sam Darnold, MIN (@ DET)

4. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ PIT)

3. Jayden Daniels, WAS (@ DAL)

2. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. NO)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CLE)

Looking Ahead

As the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season unfolds, fantasy football managers must weigh their options carefully to secure victory. With elite quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow leading the charge, and sleepers like Bo Nix poised to exceed expectations, the right decisions can make all the difference. Stay vigilant, monitor game-day reports, and trust your preparation. Week 18 is where champions are crowned, and your quarterback pick could be the key to fantasy glory. Best of luck, and may your lineup shine bright when it matters most!