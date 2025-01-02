It has been a remarkable season for quarterback Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings. As the team gets ready to take on the Detroit Lions in the regular-season finale Sunday night at Ford Field in a game that will decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC North title, Darnold was named as one of three NFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks Thursday.

Multiple honors may be coming Darnold's way in the offseason. While he is not a leading candidate for the Most Valuable Player Award — Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Saquon Barkley are likely to dominate — he will get some second-, third- and fourth-place votes. He also has a chance to gain consideration for the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Normally, that honor goes to a player that is returning from a major injury. That is not the case with Darnold. He had been viewed as a disappointing player throughout the first six years of his career. Darnold had failed to establish himself as a top-tier quarterback during stints with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

However, the Vikings signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract in the offseason and he has made the most of his opportunity. He has played brilliantly and has played a huge part in building the team's 14-2 record as it heads into the final game.

Associated Press clarifies Darnold votes will be counted

NFL insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk questioned whether votes for Darnold would be counted because guidelines issued by the news service indicate that the award regularly belongs to players that were injured or were otherwise unable to play in previous seasons.

The AP has confirmed that ballots containing the name of the Vikings starting quarterback will not be rejected, per Pro Football Talk.

Darnold was expected to be a placeholder quarterback for the Vikings after the team drafted rookie J.J. McCarthy from Michigan in the first round. However, McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus during Minnesota's first preseason game of the summer and was ruled out for the season.

That left the team's QB1 responsibilities firmly in Darnold's hands, and he has performed far above expectations. Darnold has completed 343 of 504 passes for 4,154 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has been at his best in the Vikings last seven games, compiling an 18-2 touchdown to interception ratio. The Vikings will be taking a nine-game winning streak into the game against the Lions.

Darnold has built an excellent rapport with wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison along with tight end T.J. Hockenson. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has worked closely with Darnold and has received credit for helping to turn the journeyman into a star this season.