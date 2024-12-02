The Baltimore Ravens lost 24-19 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. In a heavily anticipated matchup, Saquon Barkley outdueled Derrick Henry and his team came out on top. After another loss to a playoff contender, there should be some concern growing in Baltimore. With Justin Tucker, Lamar Jackson, and the defense not at the top of their game, it could be a long December for the Ravens.

The game started perfectly for the Ravens, forcing three Eagles punts and scoring a touchdown and field goal in response. Their 9-0 win was not enough to deter Philly. Barkley started to roll over the defense, helping his team to two touchdown drives in the second quarter. Tucker ended the half with a field goal, sending the game to halftime at 14-12. The second half was all Eagles, as they scored ten points to secure the win.

With their bye week finally arriving in Week 14, the Ravens can get some rest and prepare for the playoffs. Why are Justin Tucker, Lamar Jackson, and the defense most to blame?

The Ravens have a massive Justin Tucker problem

For the past decade, Justin Tucker has been one of the best kickers in the league. He was on a Hall of Fame trajectory, which is rare for a kicker, because of his impeccable accuracy and ridiculous range. He is the active leader with 414 field goals made and has the all-time record with a 66-yarder. Neither of those attributes has shined through this year, especially in this game.

Tucker missed three kicks for the first time in his career on Sunday. The Ravens legend missed an extra point in the first quarter and field goals on back-to-back drives in the third quarter. With each of those points, Baltimore would have won this game. Instead, they lost because Philadelphia was able to run the clock out with a two-possession lead.

The Ravens will undoubtedly be in a close game this January. Every game the Chiefs play comes down to a field goal, the Bills are an even match, and the Chargers game was very close in November. To finally get over the hill and make the Super Bowl, the Ravens need a great kicker. Right now, Justin Tucker is not one.

Lamar Jackson continues his struggles against elite teams

The Ravens beat the Chargers in the Harbaugh Bowl last Monday night and it was an impressive win for Lamar Jackson. Even after making the AFC Championship Game last year, the storyline is that he cannot win against elite teams. While the Chargers win is a great win, stringing together two in a row would have been big. Now, the conversation about Jackson against elite teams will continue.

The good news for Jackson is that he has another opportunity to prove it before the season ends. The Ravens host the Steelers for the second matchup between the rivals in Week 16. While it has been unexpected, Pittsburgh has been spectacular this year and is running away with the AFC North. A vintage Jackson performance will do a lot for this team.

Jackson was not overtly bad against the Eagles. He had 23 completions for 237 yards and both of the Ravens touchdowns through the air. Jackson also added 79 yards on the ground and did not turn the ball over. That stat line in a win would be much better, but these games have been difficult to win.

Zach Orr's defense needs to look like Mike Macdonald's

After putting up a dominant season on defense, the Ravens lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Seahawks. Now the head coach, he has their defense rolling. Back in the Charm City, first-time coordinator Zach Orr struggled to start the season. While they only allowed 24 points in this game, there were opportunities to change the game.

This is a similar situation to Jackson, where this performance in a loss would not be talked about. But when the Eagles held the ball for 5:08 before kicking the game-sealing field goal, the defense needed a stop or turnover. They did not get it, leading to the game ending.

The Ravens finally have their bye week in Week 14. Coming out of that, they face the New York Giants.