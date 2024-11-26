We are getting down to the end of the fantasy football season and running backs continue to be important. After a dynamic Week 12 that saw one monstrous performance and plenty of great games, it is a strong position in fantasy. The playoffs are approaching so make sure you make the right decisions. We've got the Week 13 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

After Week 12 took six teams off the board, every single team plays on Thanksgiving weekend. That is huge for fantasy football managers who desperately need a win heading into the playoffs. Whether it's for seeding or just to get in, your best fantasy players will be available in Week 13. There are a few new injuries to monitor, especially from the Commanders. Both Brian Robinson Jr and Austin Ekeler left the loss to the Cowboys. Be sure to monitor their situations as the week progresses.

Your fantasy football season all comes down to this. Make sure you have the perfect lineup by consulting our Week 13 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 13

Derrick Henry remains at number one despite a poor Monday night performance. It was one of his few games all season without a touchdown, so he'll probably get back in the end zone soon. The Eagles will be a tough matchup for the Ravens offense, as proven by their domination of the Rams on Sunday. He will also be squaring off with number two on our list.

Saquon Barkley had one of the best games a running back has ever had on Sunday night. With 300 total yards and two touchdowns, he put his hat in the MVP ring with another Eagles win. He is gaining on Henry and can take over the top spot with a big performance in their head-to-head matchup this week. Fantasy football managers have loved having Barkley behind the dominant Eagles' offensive line this season.

Bijan Robinson is back from bye and slides back in at number three. The Falcons are clinging to the NFC South lead after a tough few weeks before the break. The Buccaneers won again in Week 12, so the pressure is ratcheted up even more. While the odds are still in their favor, this week's game against the Chargers is vital. They should use their best player to secure the win and make fantasy football managers happy in the process

Sleeper running backs for Week 13

We've done it before and we'll do it again, a shoutout to Tony Pollard is necessary in the sleeper category. He is top-20 in PPR scoring despite starting in less than 60% of ESPN leagues. After a brutal game against the Vikings, he had the best game of his season against the Texans. The Titans' schedule is easing up so grab Pollard if you still can and ride him through the fantasy football playoffs.

The Buccaneers dominated their game against the Giants on Sunday and both running backs were reasons why. Bucky Irving and Rachaad White are both worth starting in fantasy football moving forward. Their matchup this week is against the Panthers, which is tougher now than it seemed just a month ago. Despite their recent rise, the run game should dominate for Tampa on Sunday.

If Robinson and Ekeler are unable to go for the Commanders, Jeremy McNichols will likely get a big carry load. The Washington offense has struggled lately so maybe a new young running back can snap them out of it. While the Titans succeeded against Joe Mixon last week, Washington must get their run game going to kick their offense into gear.

Bust running backs for Week 13

Chase Brown has done well taking over the lion's share of carries for the Cincinnati Bengals. While the season has been a disaster for the team, they have succeeded in that department. This week is not the time to start Brown, however, as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even in a loss, they held Nick Chubb to very few yards on Thursday. He did score twice but those were in short yardage. Brown does not usually get the ball in short yardage, so fade him this week.

The rollercoaster season continued for Rhamondre Stevenson on Sunday with a 3.3-point performance. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had his first poor game as a starter against the Dolphins and Stevenson suffered because of it. That was his fifth game under 9 PPR fantasy football points but he does have five games over 15 points. We're going to fade him heading into Week 13 against the Colts.

Even with a favorable matchup against the Giants, continue to fade Rico Dowdle in fantasy football. He ended up just a shade over 10 PPR points in the Cowboys' win over the Commanders, so he wasn't terrible but there are better options. The Cowboys continue to throw the ball with Cooper Rush and have not established a solid run game. That is not good news for Rico Dowdle fantasy managers.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 13 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) D'Andre Swift, CHI (v DET)

23. (23) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v TB)

22. (21) Kareem Hunt, KC (v LV)

21. (22) James Connor, ARI (@ MIN)

20. (20) Bucky Irving, TB (@ CAR)

19. (19) Tony Pollard, TEN (@ WSH)

18. (17) JK Dobbins, LAC (@ ATL)

17. (18) Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ NE)

16. (16) Najee Harris, PIT (@ CIN)

15. (12) David Montgomery, DET (v CHI)

14. (14) De'Von Achane, MIA (@ GB)

13. (15) Aaron Jones, MIN (v ARI)

12. (13) Kenneth Walker, SEA (@ NYJ)

11. (11) Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ BUF)

10. (10) Breece Hall, NYJ (v SEA)

9. (9) Alvin Kamars, NO (v LAR)

8. (8) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (v CHI)

7. (6) Joe Mixon, HOU (@ JAX)

6. (5) Josh Jacobs, GB (v MIA)

5. (4) Kyren Williams, LAR (@ NO)

4. (7) James Cook, BUF (v SF)

3. (3) Bijan Robinson, ATL (v LAC)

2. (2) Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ BAL)

1. (1) Derrick Henry, BAL (v PHI)