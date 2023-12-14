With fantasy football playoffs upon us, let's take a look at our running back rankings list for Week 15 of the season

For most folks, Week 15 signals the start of the fantasy football playoffs. While teams across the NFL are fighting for playoff positioning, fantasy football owners likely already know their postseason status with Week 15 upon us. Every week in fantasy is a big one, but now that the playoffs are here, it's game time, and if you intend on advancing to the next round, you are going to need some production from your running backs. The running back spot is always a tough one when it comes to finding consistent production, but we've got you covered with our Week 15 fantasy football running backs list. So without further ado, let's jump into the action.

Top Running Backs Week 15

As has been the case pretty much all season long, Christian McCaffrey is the top running back headed into Week 15. McCaffrey is averaging an outrageous 24 fantasy points per game this season, and he has a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals coming up. McCaffrey has been the most valuable fantasy football player this year, and that figures to continue this upcoming weekend.

Behind McCaffrey is Kyren Williams, who has been an absolute stud for whoever was fortunate to scoop him off of waivers earlier this season. The Los Angeles Rams offense is finally healthy, and Williams is receiving a ton of volume. The same can be said about Saquon Barkley, who comes in third behind Williams.

Rounding out the top five is Alvin Kamara and Bijan Robinson. The New Orleans Saints offense is a mess, but Kamara is receiving so much work as a receiver out of the backfield that he is remaining one of the most relevant options available. And while his usage is always a concern, Robinson has been on fire in recent weeks after Arthur Smith decided to take the training wheels off for the talented rookie running back.

Top Sleeper Running Backs Week 15

Fantasy owners should have at least one superstar running back locked into their RB1 spot, but filling the RB2 or FLEX spot becomes a bit more difficult. D'Andre Swift is a fantastic option to start this week if you have him on your roster. His production hasn't been great in recent weeks, but he gets a good matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, and he is still receiving the brunt of the production out of the backfield for Philly.

Injuries have killed the Minnesota Vikings this year, but it's also opened doors for guys to step up, and Ty Chandler has a great opportunity against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. With Alexander Mattison out, Chandler is going to get the start in this big Saturday afternoon game, and he's flashed enough both as a runner and receiver in limited action to warrant starting consideration this week.

The Cleveland Browns have had a similarly strange season with injuries, but Jerome Ford has proven he's a starting caliber running back in the wake of Nick Chubb's season-ending injury. Ford's ceiling hasn't been outrageously high, but with the Browns offense finding their way with Joe Flacco under center, and a friendly matchup with the Chicago Bears on deck, Ford is a solid FLEX option for Week 15.

Top Bust Running Backs Week 15

Of course, while players can break out at any time, they can also struggle at any point too. One guy who seems likely to struggle in Week 15 is Travis Etienne Jr., which is a strange prediction to make. Etienne has been fantastic this year, but the Jacksonville Jaguars offense has struggled in their past two games (thanks in large part to Trevor Lawrence's injury woes), and the Baltimore Ravens defensive front is one of the best in the league.

An even worse matchup looms for Buffalo Bills running back James Cook. Cook has finally established himself as Buffalo's top running back, but that may not matter against a stingy Dallas Cowboys defense. The Bills got a standout effort from Cook against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but this Week 15 contest feels like one where Josh Allen is going to have to carry his team to victory.

Another top option who may be better off on the bench is Kenneth Walker III. Walker had a great start to the season, but he's struggled with injuries, poor production, and a loss of snaps to Zach Charbonnet as of late. The Seahawks could be playing catch up against the Eagles for much of this game, and if that's the case, Walker could be prone to turning in another dud for his fantasy football owners.

Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Week 15

36. (35) Keaton Mitchell, BAL (@ JAX)

35. (36) Tyjae Spears, TEN (vs. HOU)

34. (34) D'Onta Foreman, CHI (@ CLE)

33. (33) Devin Singletary, HOU (@ TEN)

32. (32) Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. CHI)

31. (30) Najee Harris, PIT (@ IND)

30. (31) Jaylen Warren, PIT (@ IND)

29. (29) Ty Chandler, MIN (@ CIN)

28. (27) Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (@ LAR)

27. (28) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. ATL)

26. (26) David Montgomery, DET (vs. DEN)

25. (25) Javonte Williams, DEN (@ DET)

24. (24) James Conner, ARI (vs. SF)

23. (23) Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. NYJ)

22. (22) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. TB)

21. (20) Kenneth Walker, SEA (vs. PHI)

20. (21) D'Andre Swift, PHI (@ SEA)

19. (19) Isiah Pacheco, KC (@ NE)

18. (18) James Cook, BUF (vs. DAL)

17. (17) Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. BAL)

16. (16) De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. NYJ)

15. (15) Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. HOU)

14. (14) Austin Ekeler, LAC (@ LVR)

13. (12) Zack Moss, IND (vs. PIT)

12. (13) Breece Hall, NYJ (@ MIA)

11. (11) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. DEN)

10. (9) Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. MIN)

9. (10) Ezekiel Elliott, NE (vs. KC)

8. (7) Josh Jacobs, LVR (vs. LAC)

7. (8) Rachaad White, TB (@ GB)

6. (5) Tony Pollard, DAL (@ BUF)

5. (6) Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ CAR)

4. (4) Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. NYG)

3. (3) Saquon Barkley, NYG (@ NO)

2. (2) Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. WAS)

1. (1) Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ ARI)