Tight end has been an intriguing position in fantasy football this season. Injuries have taken their toll, especially with Mark Andrews' uncertainty, and poor performances have ruled the day. If our Week 2 rankings helped you take home a win, be sure to check out our Week 3 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Travis Kelce has struggled in the first two weeks, meaning he continues to slide down the list. While he is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Kelce has lost a step and may be worth replacing as the season rolls along. The Chiefs' offense did lose Isiah Pacheco, so he stays in the top ten for now, as his fantasy production could uptick this week.

Who takes the top spot on the list? And who are our biggest risers heading into the week? Check out our Week 3 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Top fantasy football tight ends for Week 3

The top fantasy tight end for Week 3 is Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions. It's been a rough start for the second-year player, not cracking ten points in PPR yet. The Lions' offense has not looked as strong as it did toward the end of their playoff run a year ago. Expect Dan Campbell and crew to take a step up this week by targeting LaPorta. The Cardinals have locked down tight ends so far, but LaPorta is the best player they've faced so far at the position.

Trey McBride will be the other tight end in the game between the Cardinals and Lions. He ranks second because of Kyler Murray's resurgence through two weeks. Arizona's offense has been one of the strongest units so far and McBride should benefit from that in fantasy football. Expect him to top 15 points in PPR again in Week 3.

George Kittle is one of the lone 49ers skill players who is not injured. The veteran must step up for the 49ers to shine against the Rams in Week 3. As Brandon Aiyuk shakes off the cobwebs built from missing training camp, expect Kittle to be the top receiving threat for Brock Purdy.

Sleeper tight ends in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings defense has been incredible this year. Brian Flores has led the team to a 2-0 start by dominating the Giants and 49ers on offense. For the Texans to win in Week 3, they must lean on Dalton Schultz, which will help your fantasy football team. Nico Collins is on the injury report, so red zone targets might be headed Shultz's way.

Hunter Henry has been solid for the Patriots so far amid their surprisingly great start. The Jets' middle linebacker CJ Mosley is on the injury report and Henry could slice up their defense without him. There are not many great receivers on this Patriots team, so Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed should dominate there. Slot Henry in your fantasy lineup and you may grab a big advantage after Thursday night.

David Njoku missed the Browns' Week 2 win over the Jaguars but should be back in time to play the Giants in Week 3. Deshaun Watson should target Njoku, especially in the red zone, against a solid Giants defense. While they did lose in Week 2, the Commanders did not score a touchdown against the group. Njoku is the key to getting to 2-1 for the Browns.

Bust tight ends in Week 3

Colby Parkinson is the Rams' top tight end and, while that was a top fantasy position in years past, he is a bust this week. There may be no more injured team than Los Angeles, so much so that it will crush Parkinson's opportunity. With no offensive line, Parkinson will be needed to create holes for Kyren Williams and protect Matthew Stafford. Don't expect Parkinson to pop in Week 3.

Zach Ertz has been a solid option for Jayden Daniels with the Washington Commanders. While the veteran can pick up a few points, don't expect him to be a fantasy star in Week 3. The Bengals shut down Travis Kelce in Week 2 and are on track to do that to Ertz in Week 3. If you need a waiver wire tight end, don't go with Ertz.

Tyler Conklin has not been a top Aaron Rodgers target so far this season. He has only caught three passes through two weeks, and fantasy football managers should not expect that to improve. Conklin is another player to avoid if you need a waiver wire pickup before Thursday's game.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses

Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

15. (15) Hunter Henry, NE (@ NYJ)

14. (13) Dawson Knox, BUF (v JAX)

13. (14) Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ MIN)

12. (12) David Njoku, CLE (v NYG)

11. (11) Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ NO)

10. (8) Mark Andrews, BAL (@ DAL)

9. (10) Dalton Kincaid, BUF (v JAX)

8. (9) Travis Kelce, KC (@ ATL)

7. (7) Brock Bowers, LV (v CAR)

6. (6) Kyle Pitts, ATL (v KC)

5. (4) Evan Engram, JAX (@ BUF)

4. (5) Jake Ferguson, DAL (v BAL)

3. (2) George Kittle, SF (@ LAR)

2. (3) Trey McBride, ARI (v DET)

1. (1) Sam LaPorta, DET (@ ARI)