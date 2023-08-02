The Kansas City Chiefs are expecting big things from running back Isiah Pacheco this year after he broke out onto the scene last season during his rookie campaign. The Chiefs are now getting a massive update on his health, as he is expected to be cleared for contact on August 20th, reports NFL Network's James Palmer.

“From my understanding #Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco should be cleared for contact by the 20th of August. Hand is good, it’s the shoulder that’s left to be cleared.”

Getting Isiah Pacheco back in training camp does wonders for the Chiefs chances of coming out strong to start the regular season. Pacheco proved last year that he could become a bell-cow running back for them, and as much time as he can get working with the first-team offense before the regular season starts will be welcomed by Kansas City.

Pacheco figures to be one of the primary weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in yet another campaign with Super Bowl aspirations for the Chiefs. Besides Pacheco, Mahomes will obviously still be relying heavily on tight end Travis Kelce, and then whoever emerges as the primary threat from the wide receiver room.

The Chiefs wide receiver room is currently in flux, as Kadarius Toney is still out with injury and the rest of the wide receivers are all competing for positioning on the depth chart. Someone will inevitably emerge, as having Mahomes at quarterback makes it a lot easier for a receiver to produce. Still, the Chiefs offense as whole will look a lot better as soon as they can get Isiah Pacheco back into the fold.