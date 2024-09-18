The New York Jets have a wounded defense ahead of their contest with the New England Patriots on Thursday night. However, linebacker CJ Mosley could play after hurting his toe in Week 2.

The Jets haven't ruled out Mosley, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“#Jets list LB C.J. Mosley (toe) as questionable for tomorrow against the #Patriots after listing him as DNP all three days,” Garafolo said. “#Patriots OT Vederian Lowe (knee) and G Sidy Sow (ankle) are ruled out while C David Andrews (hip) is questionable after being limited again.”

New York head coach Robert Saleh previously said that Mosley, along with cornerbacks DJ Reed and Michael Carter, are “50/50,” via The New Post's Peter Botte.

“What’s the one that’s 50/50?” Saleh said. “They are all kind of 50/50. … There might be some game day workouts, too.”

Mosley said that the only issue left was pain management after the X-rays came back negative.

“Got lucky, but I bruised it pretty good,” Mosley added. “The more I can push off of it, the more confident I’ll be to get back on the field.”

Will the Jets' defense hold up if the veteran can't play?

The Jets must stack the box against the Patriots

At 32 years old, Mosley is well into the back half of his career, but he's still a quality player. The Alabama alum has a Pro Football Focus grade of 71.3 this season, via PFF's site. That's considered “above average,” via the Daily Norseman.

Without Mosley, New York will have an even harder time stopping the run, as its 310 rushing yards allowed thus far is eighth-most in the league. Luckily, New England has a weak wide receiver group, so the Jets can bring in secondary defenders like Chuck Clark to help out the front seven against Rhamondre Stevenson and company.

If Mosley plays and has a setback, though, it could have a devastating impact on New York's season.