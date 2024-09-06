Before opening kickoff, many would have guessed that the Baltimore Ravens would need a strong effort from tight end Mark Andrews if they were going to defeat the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas Chiefs in the NFL season opener. Well, the former All-Pro has been stifled nearly all nightlong, and sure enough, the road team is trailing in the fourth quarter.

Andrews has two catches for 14 yards on only two targets at time of print. MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has peppered the ball to his other weapons, including the backup TE. Isaiah Likely leads the Ravens with 111 receiving yards and exhibited magnificent footwork to score a 49-yard touchdown.

Could the 24-year-old spark an exhilarating comeback versus the big bad Chiefs? While that would obviously bring uncontrollable joy to Ravens fans, fantasy football managers who drafted Andrews are panicking a bit.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection generally commands considerable target volume when on the field but has been near invisible in this Week 1 clash. Of course, context is important.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is a master at limiting an opponent's most dangerous option, which appears to be the case on Thursday night. Furthermore, Mark Andrews missed a couple weeks of training camp after getting into a car accident last month. Maybe an underwhelming performance was to be expected.

The 29-year-old slipped after securing his second reception, suggesting that he is in fact a bit out of sorts. There is still some time for Andrews to leave his imprint on the game, but fans will probably have to wait at least until next Sunday to see him back in form.

Andrews has totaled 55-plus receptions and six-plus touchdowns four times in his career, making him one of the most reliable fantasy options in a perennially frustrating position. He missed the final two months of the regular season in 2023-24 after suffering an ankle injury, which could explain some rust.

All fans and fantasy managers can do now is hope for the best. The Ravens have an appealing home matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.