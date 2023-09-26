Week 3 saw some offensive fireworks around the league, and we'll see if there's more in store for some of the NFL's top tight ends in the Week 4 fantasy football tight end rankings. Which tight end matchups can you exploit this week, and which should you shy away from? Will Travis Kelce keep his top spot? We'll answer those questions and more with the fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 4, but first, let's take a look at tight end streaming options and the best FanDuel plays ahead for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 4 Tight End Streaming Options

Luke Musgrave, GB (vs DET): Musgrave has 15 targets through three weeks, and is getting the kind of snap and target shares we look for in a waiver wire streaming tight end option. The Lions have allowed the second most points per game to tight ends so far this season, so the opportunity for Musgrave to put up a big day is upon us. He's a top-12 tight end option this week.

Donald Parham Jr., LAC (vs LV): Parham Jr. is a touchdown-dependent play, but it's pretty clear that he's becoming a favorite target in the red zone for Justin Herbert at 6-foot-8 with three touchdowns already on the season. It's possible that the Chargers address Mike Williams being out for the season by playing more in 12 personnel, which could get the massive target more opportunities to shine. The Raiders are allowing the 7th most points to tight ends this season, making Parham Jr. a good bet to score once again.

Week 4 Best FanDuel Plays

Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs MIA) – FD $4800: We know the Dolphins can put points on the board (70, in fact), so stacking against them on FanDuel makes a lot of sense. Kincaid busted last week, but the Bills are likely going to need to throw quite a bit in this one and Kincaid recorded nine receptions over his first two games. The Dolphins are allowing the 8th most points to tight ends this season, making Kincaid a great stacking option with Josh Allen or a cheap way to get standalone exposure to the Bills offense in what should be a shootout.

George Kittle, SF (vs ARI) – FD $6300: Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are both banged up with injuries, which could open the door for Kittle to lead the way for the 49ers as a receiver in this one. After posting 7 catches for 90 yards last week, it feels like Kittle is well overdue for his first touchdown of the season, and Arizona's defense should be willing to oblige. If Aiyuk or Samuel sits in this one, Kittle is close to a must-play at the tight end position.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

1. Travis Kelce, KC (@ NYJ)

2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ CAR)

3. George Kittle, SF (vs ARI)

4. Mark Andrews, BAL (@ CLE)

5. Evan Engram, JAX (vs ATL)

6. Sam LaPorta, DET (@ GB)

7. Darren Waller, NYG (vs SEA)

8. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs WAS)

9. Luke Musgrave, GB (vs DET)

10. Hunter Henry, NE (@ DAL)

11. Pat Freirmuth, PIT (@ HOU)

12. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs MIA)

13. Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ JAX)

14. Tyler Higbee, LAR (@ IND)

15. Zach Ertz, ARI (@ SF)

Week 4 Fantasy Football TE Rankings Notes

The united power of the Swifties could lead Travis Kelce to a minimum of seven touchdowns next week, but we'll conservatively guess he finds the endzone at least once again, as the Jets give up the third-most points to opposing tight ends…T.J. Hockenson continues to provide a high floor and high ceiling with a whopping 28 targets through three weeks. He's a locked-in top-5 option regardless of matchup…George Kittle is a good touchdown bet this week after three scoreless games in a row…Mark Andrews should be heavily leaned on in this matchup given Baltimore's lack of healthy receivers and running backs, but the Browns have nearly blanked opposing tight ends (2.0 points per game) through the first three weeks…

The Falcons give up the fifth-most points to opposing tight ends, and Trevor Lawrence's wide receivers haven't been coming through as of late. Evan Engram could be an even bigger part of the gameplan in this one…Sam LaPorta is carrying on the Iowa tight end tradition and is coming off an 8-84-1 line last week as Jared Goff's second favorite target in Detroit…Darren Waller has been a major disappointment thus far, but his 20 targets signal that a good week is on the way soon…Dallas Goedert has also been a letdown for fantasy managers, but maybe he gets the squeaky wheel treatment after A.J. Brown got his on Monday night…

Luke Musgrave sounds like a Friday Night Lights character, and we're expecting a Tim Riggins-style breakout this week given all the targets he got last week…Hunter Henry finally crashed back down to earth after two massive weeks to start the season, but we know the Patriots are going dink and dunk instead of letting Micah Parsons get after Mac Jones…Pat Freiermuth, welcome to the 2023 season. After finally scoring last week, Freirmuth could get loose again versus a Texans defense that's vulnerable over the middle…

Dalton Kincaid is on the verge, and this feels like the week in a shootout…Kyle Pitts is going to go off as soon as you stop putting him in your lineup, but the Jags give up the 4th most points to fantasy tight ends so you kind of sorta have to play him…Tyler Higbee is going to continue to benefit from everyone trying to stop Puka Magic…Zach Ertz is a pure volume play as one of the target leaders at the position.