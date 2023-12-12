Your fantasy football team needs as much depth as possible heading into Week 15 - see who you should add to your waiver wire pickups.

Injuries likely ravaged your fantasy football roster in some way in Week 14, especially at the quarterback position. With players like Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud leaving their Sunday games early, your Week 15 waiver wire pickups may trend towards including a QB or two to fill that void.

As always, the following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters, making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. You can never have too much talent on your fantasy football roster, which makes your Week 14 waiver wire pickups that more important.

1. Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings – RB

23.8% Rostered

After Alexander Mattison suffered an ankle injury, Ty Chandler stepped in and racked up 15 touches, tied for the most he has had in a game this year. The health of Mattison is still up in the air for this week, making Chandler the top addition to your Week 15 waiver wire pickups.

While the Minnesota Vikings offense was absolutely dreadful in their win over the Raiders, Chandler already seems to have the trust of the coaching staff, which should pave the way for him to earn the majority of touches if Mattison misses time.

And even if Mattison suits up, he likely won’t be at 100 percent, which should allow for Chandler to feature more in the game plan.

2. Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs – RB

36.6% Rostered

As is mentioned later on in the section about Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City utilized both running backs efficiently on Sunday with no Isiah Pacheco. While he only earned seven touches, McKinnon earned a key red zone touch, which is how he found the end zone on the ground.

With New England, the Raiders, and Bengals next up, McKinnon should still see some consistent work with Pacheco out.

3. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals – QB

29.5% Rostered

The top quarterback you should target this week is Joe Burrow’s backup, Jake Browning. Browning, who has turned in six touchdowns to three turnovers across his four appearances, looks very comfortable in the Cincinnati offense and can stand in as your starter if needed.

The Vikings, Steelers, and Chiefs are up next for the Bengals, so there will be plenty of chances for Browning to continue his strong play.

4. Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens – TE

45.8% Rostered

The top tight end on our waiver wire pickups for Week 15 is Isaiah Likely, who hauled in a touchdown and caught five of his seven targets. Likely has done well stepping in for Mark Andrews after his injury, and he fills a huge role for Lamar Jackson and the passing attack.

5. Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders – RB

0.5% Rostered

With Josh Jacobs leaving Sunday’s loss with a quad injury, the Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers on a short week, muddying their RB room. Jacobs earned a non-participant estimation on Monday, as the Raiders didn’t practice, which opens up the likelihood of Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah splitting work.

White likely would step into the lead role, as Abdullah is more of a pass catcher, so look at adding him to your waiver wire pickups this week.

6. D’Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears – RB

44.7% Rostered

Making his return from injury, D’Onta Foreman easily paced the running backs for the Chicago Bears in their Week 14 win. With Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson combining for four carries and zero targets, Foreman handled 13 total touches, including 11 carries.

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

While the Chicago offense isn’t one that you necessarily want to seek out in fantasy football, Foreman offers up some value at the running back position, a spot you definitely can never have too much value at.

7.Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – QB

33.5% Rostered

Our first potential quarterback fill-in on our waiver wire pickups list is Matthew Stafford, who has produced three consecutive games of three-plus passing touchdowns. Sunday’s loss to the Ravens was quite a productive one for Stafford, who stayed out of trouble and played a turnover-free game against a tough defensive unit.

With upcoming games against the Commanders, Saints, and Giants, and with the Rams still fighting for a playoff spot, Stafford is a viable QB option for the rest of the season.

8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals – RB

1.4% Rostered

While in no way is Chase Brown vulturing work from Joe Mixon, it looks like a safe bet that Brown is firmly entrenched as the RB2 behind Mixon. The Cincinnati Bengals have been looking for a solid backup behind Mixon to spell him, and if Sunday’s performance against the Colts is any sign, Brown is the guy.

11 touches turned into 105 total yards and a receiving TD for Brown, who could find himself sneaking into RB3 territory for your fantasy football roster.

9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs – RB

37.4% Rostered

With Isiah Pacheco out for an unknown amount of time with a shoulder injury, the tandem of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon (more on him later) will pick up the rushing duties for the Kansas City Chiefs. While McKinnon did find the end zone, it was CEH who earned the majority of touches out of the two.

Pacheco hasn’t been placed on the injured reserve at this point, which means he is likely to return at some point this year, but in the meantime, adding either of the Kansas City running backs would give you good depth in the interim.

10. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills – TE

5.3% Rostered

It remains to be seen who is the WR2 in the Buffalo Bills offense, seeing as how Gabe Davis is far too inconsistent for that role. In Dawson Knox’s first game back after missing the past five with a wrist injury, he hauled in all three targets for 36 yards.

While a modest showing, if both Knox and rookie Dalton Kincaid can hold relevant roles in the Buffalo offense, then there is a potential late-season TE add that could help shore up that position for you.