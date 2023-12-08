The Chiefs are taking on the Bills this Sunday in a huge AFC matchup, and they will not have Isaiah Pacheco.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a huge matchup this weekend against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs are currently 8-4 and the Bills are 6-6, and Josh Allen is leading his squad into Arrowhead for a matchup with big playoff implications. The Bills are three games back of the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East, so they will likely need a Wild Card spot to get in. They are currently on the outside looking in. The Chiefs are in first place in the AFC West and just one game back of first place in the AFC. There's a lot on the line this weekend.

Some bad news for the Chiefs heading into this matchup is that running back Isaiah Pacheco hasn't practiced all week, according to a tweet from Sal Capaccio. Pacheco is battling a shoulder contusion injury, and he will not be able to play this weekend.

With Pacheco being out, the majority of the carries for the Chiefs should go to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Not being able to share carries between the two of them certainly hurts Kansas City a bit.

The Chiefs will be without one of their running backs, but they are still favored to win the game. It is expected to be a tight one in Kansas City as the spread currently favors the Chiefs by one point. We should get a tremendous matchup between these two teams.

Chiefs-Bills matchups have not disappointed in recent years. These teams have had a couple good meetups in the playoffs, and their regular season matchups have been great as well. When these two teams meet, there is always a lot on the line, and it is almost always a good battle. Let's hope for another one on Sunday.

The game will kickoff from Kansas City at 4:25 ET on Sunday and the game will be airing on CBS.