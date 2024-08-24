For the second summer in a row, a Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback suffers a costly injury. DaRon Bland “will undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his foot and is out six to eight weeks,” according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

A turbulent and speculation-filled training camp period is now loaded with more obstacles for this franchise to contend. Dallas is desperate for a lucky break.

Bland exploded into stardom during the 2023-24 campaign in the absence of Trevon Diggs, who tore his ACL in practice last September, and etched his name into the NFL record books. He recorded nine interceptions, five of which were returned for touchdowns– the most ever in a single season. Bland finished fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year race, illustrating just how big of a loss this is for the Cowboys.