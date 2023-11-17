In our fantasy Football Week 11 injury report, we tackle De'Von Achane's possible return and all the other major injury concerns in the NFL.

We are now 10 weeks through the NFL season, and injuries are starting to mount. Kirk Cousins and Nick Chubb are out for the season, while Nico Collins and De'Von Achane are still in doubt for Week 11. Which players on the Week 11 injury report will be good to go for fantasy football and which players should stay on the bench?

Find out in our Fantasy Football Week 11 injury report.

Week 11 fantasy football injury report

Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert (RB) — Injured Reserve

The Bears kept starting running back Khalil Herbert (ankle) on the IR last week despite the fact he was a full participant in practice in the first week he was eligible to return. A minor shin issue limited Herbert at practice on Wednesday this week, but he was a full participant on Thursday as he continues to wait for the team to activate him. For players on the IR, the deadline to be activated for Sunday's games is Saturday afternoon at 4 PM Eastern. It would be a surprise if Herbert did not play this weekend, but don't expect him to immediately take on a full workload.

D'Onta Foreman (RB) — Questionable

The surprising replacement for the injured Khalil Herbert, Foreman is now dealing with an ankle issue of his own ahead of a Week 11 contest against the Detroit Lions, and the team currently lists him as Questionable. The Bears running back was limited in practice this week, and even if he does play, the likely return of Khalil Herbert does not bode well for his fantasy football value.

Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy (WR) — Questionable

After a clean first half of the week, Jerry Jeudy popped up in the Broncos injury report on Thursday, as a hip issue limited him in practice. This injury does not appear to be too serious but is worth monitoring as Sunday approaches.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones (RB) — Questionable

A hamstring injury in Week 1 kept Aaron Jones out for the better part of four weeks, but even after his return, it is clear that the Packers running back is still not operating at 100%. Jones has played just 48% of possible offensive snaps — down from 58% last year — while surpassing 15 touches in a game on just one occasion. Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and though it is unlikely he will sit out on Sunday, it still feels unrealistic to expect a full workload from the Packers running back.

Christian Watson (WR) — Questionable

A chest injury is the newest issue to slow down Watson, as the second-year receiver has been limited in practice this week. The matchup against a weak Los Angeles Chargers secondary is an attractive one, but this latest injury concern limits Watson's fantasy football upside.

Houston Texans

Dameon Pierce (RB) — Questionable

After missing Weeks 9 and 10 with an ankle issue, Dameon Pierce has still yet to practice ahead of Week 11. The Texans are listing him as questionable, but don't expect Pierce to suit up this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nico Collins (WR) — Questionable

After missing Week 10 with a calf injury, the Texans' number-one wide receiver returned to practice this week, albeit as a limited participant. Collins did tell reporters that he was feeling great and he intends to play on Sunday, which should encourage fantasy managers. Feel free to start Collins but still pay close attention to the Houston injury report.

Noah Brown (WR) — Out

With 172 yards last week, Texans wideout Noah Brown became just the second player in franchise history to record at least 150 receiving yards in consecutive games. Yet Brown (knee) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was officially ruled out on Friday per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen (WR) — Questionable

Keenan Allen suffered a sprained AC joint in the Chargers Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions. The injury briefly kept him off the field against Detroit and he has been considered “day-to-day” by Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley. Allen missed practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday but noted, “I'll be out there again,” when asked about his Week 11 availability. Barring a late setback, consider Allen good to go for Sunday's contest against the Packers.

Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane (RB) — Injured Reserve

Out since Week 5 with a sprained knee, rookie phenom De'Von Achane returned to practice this week and has been a limited participant in every Dolphins session. Dolphins beat reporters noted that Achane practiced without a brace or sleeve on his knee. Before Miami's Week 10 bye, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that he expected De'Von Achane to return in Week 11, and he appears to be on track to do so. With fellow running back Raheem Mostert dealing with his own injury issues, this Miami backfield should be closely monitored ahead of this weekend.

Raheem Mostert (RB) — Questionable

Knee and ankle issues mean that Raheem Mostert has been a limited participant in practice all week. The current RB2 in fantasy football, Mostert will also have to contend with the likely return of rookie standout De'Von Achane. Despite these concerns, consider Mostert to be a solid fantasy starter, either in the RB2 or FLEX slot.

Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson (WR) — Injured Reserve

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) did not return from the IR when first eligible in Week 10, and the Vikings receiver still seems like a 50-50 shot to play in Week 11 as he continues to build up his workload. Closely monitor the injury report to see if Minnesota activates Jefferson from the IR on Sunday. If so, Jefferson should be a fantasy lock.

T.J. Hockenson (TE) — Questionable

A rib injury has limited Minnesota's big tight end in practice all week, but that injury did not seem to affect his performance in Week 10. Though clearly in pain at times, Hockenson managed a huge day, recording 11 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. There is no reason to believe that this rib issue — however painful — will keep him out in Week 11.

Alexander Mattison (RB) — Questionable

Alexander Mattison entered concussion protocol on Monday after leaving Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints with a head injury. He returned to the practice field for the first time on Thursday, though he still needs the approval of an independent neurologist to be cleared for Week 11. Keep Mattison on the bench this week.

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley (RB) — Questionable

Seemingly limited in practice every week by the ankle injury that caused him to miss three games earlier in the year, Barkley has not experienced any issues come game time. This injury tag is merely precautionary as the Giants limit Barkley's practice workload.

New York Jets

Garrett Wilson (WR) — Questionable

While a “Questionable” tag for a star player usually tends to mean nothing, there is some concern here for Garrett Wilson. When asked about Wilson's injury, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was not entirely optimistic. “We'll see,” Saleh said regarding Wilson's status for Week 11, adding that, “there's a couple hurdles [Wilson] has to clear.” The fact that New York has a 4:25 PM Eastern kickoff on Sunday further complicates Wilson's status for fantasy owners. Start Wilson, but be prepared to make a last-minute change on Sunday morning.

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert (TE) — Doubtful

While Goedert (broken forearm) avoided a trip to the IR, he still appears in line to miss a few games.

Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett (WR) — Questionable

The Seahawks' veteran wideout has kept the same practice plan for most of the season while dealing with a hamstring injury: sit out the start of the week before logging a full practice on Friday and playing on Sunday. Don't expect anything different this week.

Washington Commanders

Antonio Gibson (RB) — Doubtful

An increase in touches in recent weeks has propelled Antonio Gibson back into FLEX territory. But a toe injury has prevented the Commanders running back from practicing all week, which means it is very unlikely that he will play in Week 11.