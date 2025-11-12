The tight end position is always one of the trickiest to navigate in fantasy football. Week 11 is no different. A couple of teams on their bye week, and some injuries continuing to pile up. As such, managers are once again scouring the waiver wire and debating lineup decisions. Fortunately, several star players are trending upward at just the right time. These include Trey McBride, George Kittle, and Sam LaPorta. Meanwhile, some big names are better left on the bench in tough matchups or inconsistent offensive schemes.

You might be fighting to secure a playoff spot or simply trying to avoid a late-season slide. No matter what, here’s a look at which tight ends deserve your trust in Week 11 and which ones you might want to fade.

Start ’Em

Trey McBride, ARI (vs. SF)

Few players at the position are as scorching-hot as Trey McBride right now. In Week 10, McBride erupted for nine catches on 13 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown. That was his first 100-yard outing of the season. With Jacoby Brissett under center, McBride has rediscovered his red-zone magic. He has found the end zone five times in his last four starts.

The 49ers’ defense has shown cracks against athletic tight ends, especially with injuries across their linebacking corps. Expect Brissett to rely heavily on McBride again as both a safety valve and a big-play weapon. He’s a top-three option this week.

George Kittle, SF (@ ARI)

It’s officially George Kittle season again. The veteran tight end torched the Rams in Week 10. He had nine receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Given the offensive rhythm San Francisco found late in that game, there’s every reason to expect more of the same.

Arizona’s defense has been one of the worst in the league against tight ends. They have surrendered over 65 yards per game to the position. Kittle’s explosiveness after the catch gives him weekly TE1 upside. This divisional matchup could easily turn into a high-scoring affair.

Sam LaPorta, DET (@ PHI)

Sam LaPorta continues to be the picture of reliability in an up-and-down Detroit offense. His five receptions for 53 yards in Week 10 marked the fourth time in five games he’s seen at least five targets. That steady workload makes him one of the few tight ends you can trust on a weekly basis.

Philadelphia’s defense has allowed tight ends to produce strong fantasy football outings. Expect LaPorta to be a focal point on third downs and in the red zone. Pencil him in as a top-six play with touchdown upside.

Travis Kelce, KC (@ DEN)

Travis Kelce’s “quiet” weeks still make him one of fantasy football’s safest plays. His four catches for 66 yards in the loss to Buffalo were far from explosive. However, given his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, the targets and opportunities will always be there. Denver’s defense has tightened up. Still, it’s impossible to bet against the league’s premier tight end in a game with serious playoff implications. Kelce remains a must-start regardless of matchup.

Other Starts: Brock Bowers, LV (vs. DAL); Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ LV)

Sit ’Em

Mark Andrews, BAL (@ CLE)

Yes, Mark Andrews is an elite tight end. However, this week’s matchup against the Browns’ ferocious defense is one to avoid if you have depth elsewhere. Cleveland’s secondary and linebacker unit have been exceptional against tight ends. They have allowed the second-fewest receptions to the position in 2025.

Yes, Andrews always carries big-play potential. That said, the Ravens’ offense is built to attack on the ground against Cleveland’s pass rush. Expect lower volume and a capped ceiling.

TJ Hockenson, MIN (vs. CHi)

It’s been a frustrating season for TJ Hockenson investors,. Things don’t look much better in Week 11. The Bears have done an excellent job bottling up tight ends. They rank top 10 in yards allowed per game to the position. Hockenson’s targets have fluctuated with Minnesota’s quarterback carousel, too. His red-zone involvement has dropped significantly since early October. Against a tough matchup, he’s best left on the bench this week.

Luke Musgrave, GB (@ NYG)

Fantasy football managers hoping for a late-season breakout from Luke Musgrave might have to keep waiting. Green Bay’s passing game has been erratic. Musgrave’s production has been inconsistent at best. Even with Tucker Kraft sidelined, the increased snap count hasn’t translated into meaningful fantasy numbers. The Giants have been a middle-of-the-pack unit against tight ends. However, their pass rush could limit time for deep-developing routes. Musgrave’s floor is dangerously low, and there are better streaming options available this week.

Other Sits: David Njoku, CLE (vs. BAL); Evan Engram, DEN (vs. KC)

Final thoughts

Tight end may not have the same week-to-week excitement as other positions. That said, it often decides matchups in fantasy football. Week 11 offers both dependable options and landmines to avoid. Trey McBride remains one of the most dominant forces at the position, while proven stars like George Kittle and Travis Kelce are automatic plays.

On the flip side, temper expectations for big names like Andrews and Hockenson.. With the fantasy postseason looming, choosing the right tight end could make all the difference between clinching a playoff berth and watching from the sidelines.