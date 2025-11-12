The tight end position remains one of the trickiest puzzles in fantasy football. Between injuries, volatile production, and changing quarterback dynamics, finding weekly consistency is a rare luxury. Week 10 proved that reality once again. Several reliable options stumbled while others unexpectedly surged into the top 10. With the fantasy playoffs fast approaching, managers can’t afford a misstep. Getting the right tight end into your lineup could be the difference between victory and elimination.

Key insights

The good news is that the position gains reinforcements this week. After a Week 10 bye, Travis Kelce, Jake Ferguson, Noah Fant, and Chig Okonkwo return to the mix. They give fantasy football managers some familiar names to rely on. On the flip side, the Colts and Saints are on bye. That removed Tyler Warren and Juwan Johnson from availability. Still, there’s plenty of depth and intrigue to go around.

Let’s break down the top tight ends and sleepers for Week 11.

Week 11 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Brock Bowers, LV (vs. DAL)

It was a rare off night for Brock Bowers in Week 10. He caught just one of three targets for 31 yards in Las Vegas’ 10–7 loss to Denver. His quiet outing was a sharp contrast from his dominant return the week before. This left many fantasy football managers frustrated. Still, it’s important to zoom out. Bowers remains the focal point of the Raiders’ passing game and one of the few tight ends in the league with genuine top-three weekly upside.

Dallas’ defense has been stingy overall. However, it has allowed tight ends to find space in the short and intermediate zones. Expect the Raiders to get Bowers back on track with a more deliberate game plan designed to exploit mismatches against Dallas linebackers. Despite last week’s letdown, Bowers remains an every-week starter. He has the potential to bounce back in a big way.

Sam LaPorta, DET (@ PHI)

Sam LaPorta had five catches for 53 yards im Week 10. That performance epitomizes what makes him such a valuable fantasy football asset. Even when he doesn’t find the end zone, he offers reliable volume and yardage. He’s now posted five or more targets in four of his last five games. LaPorta continues to be one of Jared Goff’s most trusted options in key situations.

Against the Eagles in Week 11, LaPorta should benefit from a matchup that forces Detroit to throw early and often. Philadelphia’s secondary remains vulnerable to tight ends, particularly in red-zone coverage. LaPorta’s consistent involvement and touchdown potential make him a locked-in top-five tight end this week.

Colston Loveland, CHI (@ MIN)

After a breakout performance in Week 9, Colston Loveland came back to earth in Week 10 with four catches for 55 yards. Still, that’s a strong floor for a player who’s been trending upward in Chicago’s offensive scheme. He’s carved out a consistent role as a short-to-intermediate weapon for Caleb Williams. The Bears' upcoming schedule looks also favorable, especially this week against Minnesota.

The Vikings’ defense ranks near the bottom third in fantasy football points allowed to tight ends. They have been particularly vulnerable on play-action routes. That's an area where Loveland thrives. With multiple high-volume matchups on the horizon, Loveland profiles as a low-end TE1 with high upside moving forward.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CAR)

Kyle Pitts has been consistent if unspectacular in 2025. He has recorded multiple receptions in every game but topping 70 yards just once. Last week’s two catches for 38 yards highlight the challenge of trusting him weekly. That said, his floor remains solid given his target share.

This week, Pitts draws a favorable matchup against Carolina. The Panthers' defense has allowed tight ends to rack up the sixth-most receptions in the league. With this, Pitts could finally have his long-awaited breakout.

Mason Taylor, NYJ (@ NE)

Mason Taylor’s production has been up-and-down this season. Hi one-catch, four-yard line in Week 10 doesn’t inspire much confidence. However, the situation around him could lead to a sudden boost. With Garrett Wilson nursing a knee injury, Taylor could see an uptick in targets against New England.

The Patriots have struggled to contain athletic tight ends. THey have given up touchdowns to the position in three of their last five games. If New York falls behind early, expect Taylor to see additional work as a safety valve in the short passing game. He’s a deep-league sleeper worth monitoring.

Harold Fannin Jr, CLE (vs. BAL)

Harold Fannin Jr remains one of the most intriguing under-the-radar tight ends in fantasy football. In Week 10, he caught four passes for 44 yards on a 21.8 percent target share. He continues his strong involvement in Cleveland’s passing offense. Fannin's carries a 19.6 percent season-long target share and nearly 2.0 yards per route run. Those numbers suggest sustainable value.

Injury and bye-week fallout

Fantasy football managers get a bit of a break this week with only two the Colts and Saints on bye. Again, that means no Tyler Warren or Juwan Johnson.

Injury-wise, the key names to watch include Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), Brenton Strange (quad), and Oronde Gadsden II (knee).

Managers should keep an eye on Friday’s practice reports. Late-week designations could open the door for lesser-known options like Dawson Knox or Johnny Mundt to emerge as viable streamers.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – 2025

20. Luke Musgrave, GB (@ NYG)

19. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. CHI)

18. Mason Taylor, NYJ (@ NE)

17. Noah Fant, CIN (@ PIT)

16. Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ TEN)

15. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. CIN)

14. Colston Loveland, CHI (@ MIN)

13. Harold Fannin, CLE (vs. BAL)

12. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. DET)

11. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CAR)

10. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. TB)

9. Zach Ertz, WAS (@ MIA)

8. Travis Kelce, KC (@ DEN)

7. Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ LV)

6. George Kittle, SF (@ ARI)

5. Mark Andrews, BAL (@ CLE)

4. Sam LaPorta, DET (@ PHI)

3. Trey McBride, ARI (vs. SF)

2. Brock Bowers, LV (vs. DAL)

1. Oronde Gadsden, LAC (@ JAX)

Bottom line

Week 11’s tight end landscape is all about finding balance between reliability and upside. Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta, and Colston Loveland headline the top tier. Players like Kyle Pitts and Harold Fannin Jr offer intriguing upside for those seeking a spark. With several stars returning from byes, the position feels deeper but no less unpredictable.

As always, trust volume, matchup trends, and red-zone opportunities. The managers who identify which tight ends can combine those elements will be the ones celebrating when the dust settles on Sunday night.