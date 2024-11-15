The fantasy football season is winding down and your decisions are getting more important. Earlier in the week, we ranked the running backs for Week 11 and now we have the final choices ready. Here is our Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are four teams on byes this week and each has a solid running back impacting fantasy football matchups. Tyrone Tracy and the Giants and Chuba Hubbard's Panthers are off after their matchup in Germany. Bucky Irving and Rachaad White have been great for the Buccaneers this year but are not available. And James Connor of the Cardinals is off this week. There are very few injuries to note, which is good for this important week.

The weather is getting colder and running backs are getting more important. Make sure you make the right choices with our Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 11 fantasy football running back start 'em

Kareem Hunt, KC (@ BUF)

The Chiefs have replaced Isiah Pacheco with Kareem Hunt, who has made the most out of his return to the team. While the Bills are a good team by record, their defense has shown some holes this season. They have allowed the second-most fantasy football points to running backs this season and there's no reason to believe that will stop anytime soon. Expect Hunt to have another nice game on Sunday.

Alexander Mattison, LV (@ MIA)

There are very few players worth starting in fantasy football on the Raiders. With Gardner Minshew starting again, the run game should be heavily leaned on against the Dolphins. That's where Alexander Mattison comes in. He has been solid with a heavy workload this season and could break off a few long runs against the Dolphins. If he is available, go pick up Mattison.

Audric Estime, DEN (v ATL)

There has been a changing of the guard at running back in Denver. Rookie Audric Estime has been carrying the ball more than Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin and is worth a start in fantasy football. Outside of one big Williams game, Broncos running back has been a poor position for fantasy managers. Estime may be the guy who can turn it around.

Start ‘Em: David Montgomery, DET (v JAX), Nick Chubb, CLE (@ NO), De'Von Achane, MIA (v LV)

Week 11 running back sit 'em

Travis Etienne Jr, JAX (@ DET)

The Jaguars have been brutal on offense this season and with Mac Jones back under center, it will only get worse. They are also playing the Lions, a high-flying operation unlikely to take a game off. With “Run the Ball!” likely scribbled across Jaguars' whiteboards all week, it won't be a surprise to the well-coached Lions when Travis Etienne gets the ball. That is a bad recipe for Etienne and fantasy football managers. Leave him on the bench for this week.

Rico Dowdle, DAL (@ HOU)

Rico Dowdle's production took a sharp decline in the first game with Cooper Rush on Sunday. The matchups are not getting any easier, as they face a Texans defense with some momentum. The Cowboys cannot run or pass efficiently right now and that is a fantasy football managers' nightmare. There are very few Dallas players worth starting and Dowdle is not one of them.

Tyjae Spears, TEN (v MIN)

In his first game back from injury, Tulane product Tyjae Spears had 8.1 PPR fantasy football points for the Titans. He is the number two back in Tennessee and Tony Pollard should continue to get the larger share of touches. They are also going against a Vikings' defense on top of their game which will make it tough for both backs. Don't expect much from Spears this week.

Sit ‘Em: Braelon Allen, NYJ (v IND), Justice Hill, BAL (@ PIT), Jordan Mason, SF (v SEA)