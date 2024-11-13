The Jacksonville Jaguars are having a nightmare of a 2024 season. Jacksonville is 2-8 heading into Week 11 and their chances of making the postseason are all but gone. To make matters worse, the Jaguars have been dealing with an injury to Trevor Lawrence. Unfortunately, that injury will prevent the franchise QB from suiting up on Sunday.

The Jaguars have ruled out QB Trevor Lawrence for Week 11 against the Lions, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mac Jones will start for Jacksonville again against Detroit.

Lawrence will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury to his left shoulder against the Eagles in Week 9.

Lawrence has not played great when he has been on the field this season. He has thrown for 2,004 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions through nine games played. This is discouraging, especially considering that Lawrence signed a massive five-year, $275 million contract extension during the offseason.

Mac Jones did not look great in his Jaguars debut. He threw for 111 yards with two interceptions against the Vikings in Week 10. Perhaps he will look better in Week 11 against an Aidan Hutchinson-less Lions defense.

Trevor Lawrence weighing options for fixing shoulder injury amid doomed Jaguars season

The biggest question moving forward for the Jaguars is when will Trevor Lawrence return to the starting lineup? Unfortunately, the answer to that question depends on how Lawrence decides to go about rehabbing his injured shoulder.

The extent of Lawrence's injury is currently unknown. Lawrence is reportedly exploring multiple options, both immediate and long-term, for rehabbing his shoulder according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Those options do include season-ending shoulder surgery as one option. Lawrence has not chosen which path he will pursue, despite reporting from Jay Gruden last week that has been refuted by Rapaport.

Lawrence may be tempted to take the season-ending shoulder surgery path. Jacksonville is going nowhere in a hurry this season, so it seems reckless to force him back onto the field if he is still dealing with a shoulder injury.

If the Jaguars lose on Sunday against the Lions, they will fall to 2-9. That could be the push that Lawrence needs to decide that he will have shoulder surgery.