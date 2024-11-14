The fantasy football season is winding down but we're still here to help you at running back. Our Week 10 rankings held up pretty well but the bye weeks and injuries keep churning. With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, getting your bench and starters locked in place is key. Make sure you are dialed in with our Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

A few important running backs are on bye this week. Chuba Hubbard had a career game in Germany, but the Panthers took the bye after their trip over the Atlantic. The Giants took the bye too, so Tyrone Tracy is out for fantasy football managers. Both Buccaneers' backs and James Conner of the Cardinals are unavailable as well. Aaron Jones and Tank Bigsby got hurt during Week 10. Their status is up in the air as of Thursday, so we will keep them on the list.

Before you make your final lineup decisions for Week 11, you have to consult our list. Here are the Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 11

Derrick Henry remains number one despite missing out on the fantasy football bonanza on Thursday night. He still mustered 14.1 PPR points, remarkably his lowest total since Week 1. Henry has scored a touchdown in each of the Ravens' games this season but the Steelers will be a tough matchup. Don't expect Baltimore's offense to slow down despite Pittsburgh's strong defense.

There is a big NFC East matchup on Thursday Night Football this week. The Eagles and Commanders are set to renew their rivalry in primetime and Saquon Barkley will be a big part of the gameplan. He was oddly quiet in their Week 11 win over the Cowboys, but they didn't need him to blow out Dallas. Barkley will be rested and ready to roll for fantasy football managers.

Bijan Robinson has been quietly excellent this season. While the Falcons lost to the Saints last week, he put up 30 fantasy football points, helping managers to big wins in Week 10. Atlanta's offense has been solid this season and should continue to roll toward a division title. Robinson will be a big part of that trek and managers should benefit from it. The Broncos defense has been strong this year, but Robinson should succeed in Week 11.

Sleeper running backs for Week 11

This is a season-long salute to Tony Pollard. On one of the worst teams in recent NFL memory, Pollard has been solid for fantasy football managers every week. He has no 20-point performances and only two below ten, so you know what you're getting with the running back. Week 10 was predictably a tough week for him, with 10.3 PPR points against the Chargers. The Vikings provide another tough matchup but don't expect a poor performance from Pollard.

The Raiders are back from bye and Alexander Mattison should draw into your starting lineup. While their offensive unit is as bad as any in the league, Mattison has been strong this year. The Dolphins defense has not been great this year and that should lead to a solid fantasy football performance from the running back in Week 11.

Ray Davis is a solid option for fantasy football managers in a desperate situation. While the Bills rely on James Cook more, Davis has been a strong part of the offense this season. When playing the Chiefs, you need every part of the offense to click. Buffalo will use Davis in the passing game this week.

Bust running backs for Week 11

Javonte Williams continued his bad season with 2.2 PPR fantasy football points in Week 10. The Broncos have put together a solid season on offense but not because of their running game. If you still have Williams on your team, there are better options to use as your RB3. One great game against the Saints in Week 7 has ballooned his fantasy rankings, so don't fall for it in trades.

Braelon Allen has not been utilized in the offense enough to put him in your fantasy football lineup. Since Todd Downing took over playcalling for the Jets, he has only two games with over five touches. As the offense continues to flounder expect Aaron Rodgers and Downing to lean on Breece Hall more than Allen.

In the first full game without Dak Prescott at quarterback, Rico Dowdle had less than ten fantasy football points. The entire Cowboys offense should be out of your lineup including Dowdle. Their offensive line is also miserable and when the defense is anticipating a run, Dowdle has nowhere to go. Don't expect that to change on Monday night against a Texans defense that fared well against the Lions last week.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 11 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) Alexander Mattison, LV (@ MIA)

23. (23) Tank Bigsby, JAX (@ DET)

22. (21) D'Andre Swift, CHI (v GB)

21. (22) JK Dobbins, LAC (v CIN)

20. (20) Brian Robinson Jr, WSH (@ PHI)

19. (19) Chase Brown, CIN (@ LAC)

18. (17) Tony Pollard, TEN (v MIN)

17. (18) Jonathan Taylor, IND (@ NYJ)

16. (16) Najee Harris, PIT (v BAL)

15. (12) David Montgomery, DET (v JAX)

14. (14) De'Von Achane, MIA (v LV)

13. (15) Aaron Jones, MIN (@ TEN)

12. (13) Kenneth Walker, SEA (@ SF)

11. (11) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (v JAX)

10. (10) Josh Jacobs, GB (@ CHI)

9. (9) Christian McCaffrey, SF (v SEA)

8. (8) Breece Hall, NYJ (v IND)

7. (6) Alvin Kamara, NO (v CLE)

6. (5) Joe Mixon, HOU (@ DAL)

5. (4) Kyren Williams, LAR (@ NE)

4. (7) James Cook, BUF, (v KC)

3. (3) Bijan Robinson, ATL (@ DEN)

2. (2) Saquon Barkley, PHI (v WSH)

1. (1) Derrick Henry, BAL (@ PIT)