In the wake of Isiah Pacheco's injury, veteran running back Kareem Hunt reunited with the Kansas City Chiefs. Pacheco underwent surgery to correct his fractured fibula and will miss at least six weeks. Meanwhile, with an opportunity to win a championship with the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs, Hunt will begin his second stint with the team that drafted him in 2017.

Hunt talked about rejoining the Chiefs, per NBC Sports' Myles Simmons.

“I see a lot of talent around here,” Hunt said in his press conference, per NBC Sports' Myles Simmons. “They had a bunch of talent ever since I was here. And I’ve just seen the way Pat [Mahomes] has grown and matured and became the leader of this team. My rookie year, I played with Alex [Smith], and he was like that. I feel like just seeing the player he turned into be, I couldn’t be much happier.”

After leading the league in rushing yards as a rookie, Hunt was abruptly released from the team when a video of him pushing down a woman and kicking her was revealed in 2018.

“It was hard, but I had to just think about the good, positive things,” Hunt said. “I was so excited for coach Reid to win multiple Super Bowls. I wanted to be the guy to help him do that, too. I’ve still got a lot of close friends on this team and I couldn’t be more excited for them to see them achieve their goals.”

Now, he's excited to compete for an opportunity to capture his first Super Bowl ring.

“I mean, that’s been my goal. I feel like any player who steps on a football field wants to get a championship ring,” Hunt said. “And it’ll be a dream come true for me — ever since I was a little kid. I couldn’t be more excited to help these guys defend that title, come back around here, see all these familiar faces and family here.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is happy to reunite with Kareem Hunt and hopes he and the Chiefs can play better football. Despite their perfect 3-0 start, Mahomes says the Chiefs haven't played well this season, per SB Nation's Pete Sweeney.

“We haven’t played well, in really, all three games,” Mahomes said. “We’ve been able to win, and that speaks to the character of the team, the grit, and how we’ve been in these situations before. But I’ll speak especially offensively. I feel like I haven’t played very well. That’s not a stats thing. I just feel like I’m missing opportunities whenever they’re out there and not throwing the ball in the exact spot I want it to be at.”

The Chiefs will face the Chargers next Sunday.