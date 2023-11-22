With Week 11 in the books, let's take a look at which fantasy football defenses to start and which to sit in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

With all teams back playing in Week 12 and quarterbacks around the league dropping like flies, there are plenty of great defensive matchups to exploit this week. Which fantasy defenses should you start, and which should you sit? Can the Patriots take advantage of the Giants starting Tommy DeVito? Will the Broncos stay hot with turnovers against a rookie QB in Cleveland? Do we trust the Titans defense to step it up against the Panthers?

Let's take a look at the best (and worst) fantasy football defenses to play in Week 12 of the 2023 season.

Start 'em: Week 12 defenses to start

New England Patriots (@ NYG): The Patriots haven't been a fantasy defense to play after losing their two best players on that side of the ball early on in the season, but this is more about Tommy Devito coming off a deceptively good week. Against the Commanders, without their two best pass rushers, Devito took a whopping nine sacks. He's holding onto the ball way too long, and the Patriots defense should be able to replicate much of that pressure this week. It's still Bill Belichick against a third-string rookie QB, at the end of the day.

Denver Broncos (vs CLE): The Broncos have been on fire defensively, causing nine turnovers combined against the Bills, Chiefs and Vikings over the last three weeks. That should continue against Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Browns, as he has a 0-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 80 attempts. He's not an NFL-caliber starting quarterback right now, and the Broncos have been buzzing in the secondary against much better competition. Fire them up.

New Orleans Saints (@ ATL): The Saints haven't been the fantasy defensive juggernaut some expected given their easy schedule, but they've still been a pretty solid unit. Desmond Ridder coughs up fumbles and interceptions at an incredibly high rate (12 turnovers, 25 sacks taken in 8 games) and the Saints have a veteran defense that should be well-rested coming off the bye week. Go back to the Saints for this matchup.

Other defenses you're already starting: Cowboys D (WAS), Dolphins D (@ NYJ), Steelers D (@CIN), Chiefs D (@LV), 49ers D (@ SEA)

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Sit 'em: Week 12 defenses to sit

Baltimore Ravens (@ LAC): The Ravens have been one of the best fantasy football defenses all season, but the Chargers have been stingy about letting up points to opposing fantasy defenses. This feels more like a high-scoring battle, with a projected total points of 47. Justin Herbert takes pretty good care of the ball, making the Ravens a sit if you can stream against one of the many backup quarterbacks getting the start this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars (@ HOU): Like Baltimore, the Jags are a great fantasy defense and shouldn't be dropped. The issue with Week 12 is that CJ Stroud rarely turns the ball over, and there are so many great options available out there. Don't cut the Jaguars D with Cincinnati (sans Joe Burrow) and Cleveland up next, but stream a replacement fantasy defense this week if at all possible.

New York Jets (vs MIA): Anyone familiar with start 'em sit 'em this year knows that Miami is a team to duck whenever possible. The Jets have an extremely capable defensive unit, but they're playing another backup quarterback and could be coughing up bad field advantage all game long. Miami snowballs teams better than anyone, making the Jets a recommended sit 'em in fantasy football for Week 12.

Defenses you're already sitting: Raiders D (@ KC), Seahawks D (vs SF), Bills D (@ PHI), Packers D (@ DET)