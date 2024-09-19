NFL kickers had an electric showing in Week 1, as four specialists finished with 20 or more points in fantasy football. Only two kickers reached that plateau in Week 2, yet 17 kickers managed at least ten fantasy points. These specialists are becoming more valuable in both real and fake football, so here are the fantasy football Week 3 start 'em, sit 'em candidates.

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has been especially prolific at the beginning of the year. Fairbairn has showings of 20 and 17 fantasy points, with six made field goals of at least 50 yards. Can the Texans place-kicker maintain his strong start in Week 3? Find out in Fantasy Football Week 3 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Kickers.

Kickers to Start in Week 3

Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Vikings

This is likely the last week we can include Ka'imi Fairbairn in this column before he enters “lineup lock” territory, so we will take advantage of it. Fairbairn is a perfect 6/6 on field goals of 50 yards or longer this season — which already ties a career-high. His fantasy performances of 20 and 17 points make him the second-ranked kicker in fantasy. If he were a running back or wide receiver, his point totals would put him in the top ten at both positions.

Grab Fairbairn if he is still available, and insert him into your lineup worry-free.

Steelers Chris Boswell vs. Chargers

At a volatile position like kicker, it is often important to wait and see if a big performance was a fluke or the sign of a larger trend. Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell went 6-for-6 in Week 1, including three field goals of 50 yards or longer, en route to 26 fantasy points. Week 2 was not quite as fruitful, but Bos still hit a pair of field goals.

Boswell now has eight field goals and two extra-point attempts on the season. With the Pittsburgh offense moving the ball but struggling to score touchdowns, Boswell is a strong play moving forward.

Cardinals' Matt Prater vs. Lions

Known more for his big leg than his accuracy, Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater has married both during a strong start to the campaign. The NFL's third-oldest active player has hit all four field goal attempts to begin the season, including a 57-yarder. His seven extra-point attempts are also third in the league.

The Cardinals will have a tough team repeating their five-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions, which should create more field goal attempts for Matt Prater in Week 3.

Kickers to Sit in Week 3

Jets' Greg Zuerlein vs. Patriots

The expected Aaron Rodgers inflation has yet to boost the fantasy prospects of the New York Jets offense. But are we expecting too much? No kicker on an Aaron Rodgers-led team has finished better than 15th in fantasy scoring since Mason Crosby in 2018. Greg Zuerlein has just 7.0 fantasy points on the year despite being one of the first kickers drafted.

Zuerlein is better left on the bench against a stout New England Patriots defense.

Falcons' Younghoe Koo vs. Chiefs

An unpredictable Atlanta Falcons put up nearly 400 total yards against the Philadelphia Eagles just a week after recording just 52 yards of offense in the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This inconsistency has made things tough for kicker Younghoe Koo.

Koo has four made field goals but has yet to attempt a kick of 40 yards or longer. Past performance does not always equate to the future, but Koo is a risky play in Week 3.

Eagles' Jake Elliott vs. Saints

After finishing as the sixth-ranked kicker in fantasy football last season, Jake Elliott has yet to provide managers with the same production in 2024. Elliott has a solid 17 fantasy points on the year, but thanks to huge showings from other kickers, the Philadelphia Eagles specialist comes in at 19th at his position in fantasy scoring.

Like Younghoe Koo, Elliott has four made field goals — with none being from beyond 40 yards. Until his volume and distance increase, Elliott is a high-floor, low-ceiling play at a position that has been surprisingly high-scoring this season.