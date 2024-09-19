While NFL quarterbacks put up another solid showing in Week 2, only three finished with 20 or more points in fantasy football. That makes picking the NFL Week 3 fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em quarterbacks tough.

Kyler Murray put up the type of performance fantasy managers have been dreaming of, and Jalen Hurts tush-pushed his way to another efficient outing, but the real star was Derek Carr. The beleaguered New Orleans Saints quarterback totaled 243 yards in the air on only 16 pass attempts, averaging better than 22 yards per completion. Carr had three total touchdowns, with his two passing scores going for 57 and 70 yards.

Murray has entrenched himself as a QB1, but where does Derek Carr fall on the fantasy football spectrum? Find out in Fantasy Football Week 3 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks.

QBs to start in Week 3

Bengals' Joe Burrow vs. Commanders

After a rough season opener, Joe Burrow looked much more like a Super Bowl-level QB in Week 2. Burrow finished with 258 yards and two TDs and was an inopportune fourth-and-16 pass interference call away from defeating the reigning Super Bowl champs.

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 0-2 but have a prime opportunity to bounce back against a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed a league-high 23.9 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Expect a breakout week for Joe Burrow.

Saints' Derek Carr vs. Eagles

Following a debut season full of disappointment, Derek Carr has been near-perfect in his second season with the New Orleans Saints. His five touchdowns, 11.4 yards per attempt, and 142.4 passer rating all lead the league at this early stage. Carr is also the second-highest scoring QB in fantasy, notching 21 points each in Weeks 1 and 2.

Up next is a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed the sixth-most passing yards in 2024 and struggled to stop Kirk Cousins on Monday night. Derek Carr is a great streaming option in Week 3 with QB1 upside moving forward.

49ers' Brock Purdy vs. Rams

Week 2 was about as bad as possible for the Los Angeles Rams. Not only did they lose Cooper Kupp to injury just a week after putting Puka Nacua on the IR, but they also gave up 41 points and 489 total yards to the Arizona Cardinals.

San Franciso 49ers QB Brock Purdy will be looking to prove himself after an underwhelming showing against the Minnesota Vikings. A rag-tag Rams defense is the perfect bounce-back opportunity.

QBs to sit in Week 3

Chargers' Justin Herbert vs. Steelers

The first two weeks of the season have answered any questions about what this Los Angeles Chargers offense would look like under Jim Harbaugh. Former Baltimore Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have combined for 351 rushing yards on 56 carries.

Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Herbert went from 35 passing attempts per game last season to just 23 in 2024, which is good for 29th among NFL quarterbacks. Herbert is also 28th in yards per game. With fantasy showings of 10.36 and 11.0 points, the Chargers QB is currently outside the top 20 in his position.

Herbert's fantasy value is minimal on a run-heavy team — especially against a stout Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence vs. Bills

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars slumped late last year, losing five of their last six games and missing the playoffs. Those struggles have continued into 2024, as the Jags have been unable to re-find their rhythm and are currently 0-2. Unfortunately, Week 3 does not provide this squad any respite.

The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 and are coming off a convincing 31-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins — a game in which they picked off Tua Tagovailoa three times. Trevor Lawrence has yet to reach 14 fantasy points in a game this season and will struggle to do so in this tricky Monday Night Football matchup.

Rams' Matthew Stafford vs. 49ers

Matthew Stafford had a promising start to the season, throwing the ball 49 times for 317 yards in the Los Angeles Rams' opener versus the Detroit Lions. Injuries to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have changed that outlook. Stafford had just 6.64 fantasy points in an embarrassing Week 2 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals and faces a tough test in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The veteran QB could still have fantasy value in future weeks, but he will need time to gel with his new-look wide receiver corps.