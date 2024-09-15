Fans who thought that the New Orleans Saints' victory over the Carolina Panthers last week was just a product of the Panthers being the worst team in the NFL were in for a shock with the way the Saints began Sunday's game vs the Dallas Cowboys. While Carolina may indeed be that bad, the Saints got off to an epic start on Sunday vs one of the top contenders in the NFC in Dallas in a building where they did not lose last regular season.

Arguably the biggest play of the first half for the Saints occurred when wide receiver Rashid Shaheed beat two Cowboys in coverage and then hauled in a beautifully thrown pass from quarterback Derek Carr, which he then easily took into the end zone to put New Orleans up 14-3, shocking the Cowboy faithful in the process.

Needless to say, the folks over on X, formerly Twitter, were shocked by the early results from the game.

“Unbelievable. … Defenses know about Rashid Shaheed at this point, right?” wondered one user.

Analyst Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com noted just how on fire the Saints have been to start this year.

“The starting offense has now scored on all 11 of its possessions this season. Seven TDs and four field goals,” reported Duncan, referencing last week's demolition of the Panthers.

Others noted just what a hot start Shaheed got off to on Sunday.

“Rashid Shaheed has 103 yards and a TD after 10 minutes of action,” wrote one user.

Even Tom Brady, calling the game for FOX, couldn't help but chime in.

“Derek Carr just dropping a dime,” said Brady.

Shaheed joined the Saints in 2022 as an undrafted free agent and has since worked his way up the ladder to become a key piece in the receiver room for the franchise.

A few minutes later, running back Alvin Kamara took another Carr pass into the end zone, running the score up to 21-6.

The Saints were not expected to compete with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons this year for supremacy in the NFC South, but that will likely start to change if Sunday's result in Dallas holds.