Week 4 rushed upon us before we knew it, but there’s plenty of fantasy football information on ClutchPoints, including tight end rankings and which guys to grab at the quarterback position. But if you want to know which defenses you can put in your lineup — and which ones to avoid — this is your article for start 'em and sit 'em in Week 4.

Matchups are always the reason for teams moving up and down the defense rankings from week to week. When defenses face explosive offenses like the Buffalo Bills, it’s best to avoid them. But the New England Patriots offense is a different story.

Defenses to start in Week 4

First, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good team. And their defense is serious in 2024, especially for fantasy football purposes. This week the Steelers have an interesting challenge. They will meet a team, the Colts, with a quarterback who many expected to be a fantasy football star this year. But Anthony Richardson has not lived up to expectations. His inaccurate passing has been his downfall.

Of course, Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin will talk Richardson up, leading into the game. Tomlin said the Colts present a tough challenge, according to steelerswire.com.

“I think that (the Jonathan Taylor) challenge is intensified because of (Anthony) Richardson’s mobility and their willingness to use schematics regarding Richardson’s mobility,” Tomlin said.

Still, look for the Steelers to get a couple of picks, and look for them to rack up four or five sacks.

New York Jets (vs. DEN)

Denver’s Bo Nix could give the Jets a few problems with his ability to scramble. However, even though he’s making plays with his feet, he’s not racking up a lot of passing yards. And he’s turned the ball over with four interceptions with a touchdown pass.

The Jets might not get a ton of sacks, but look for their fantasy football defense to make plays with interceptions. And look for them to hold down Denver’s yardage for leagues who give points for that.

It could be another big game for second-year man Will McDonald IV, who already has five sacks this season. Head coach Robert Saleh said McDonald keeps getting better, according to a post on X by @snyjets.

“Will’s done a great job taking advantage,” Saleh said. “He’s been doing it since training camp. For him, it's kind of a blessing without Haason (Reddick) being here, it's given him a lot more reps than he would've taken had he been here. Credit to Will, he’s worked on it. He’s only going to get better.”

San Francisco 49ers (vs. NE)

Sometimes it’s easy to discount NFL teams when they look bad one week. However, the Patriots entered the season with an awful offensive line and it’s not getting better. That’s why the 49ers’ fantasy football defense should have its way.

One thing that could change the narrative as the game goes along would be an appearance by Patriots’ QB Drak Maye. He would be a wild card that could improve the 49ers chances of a big defensive day. But, like starter Jacoby Brissett, he has to operate behind that offensive line.

Of course, the 49ers have been hit with their share of injuries. Included in the mix is the loss of standout defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. But head coach Kyle Shanahan said he takes injuries in stride, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“Every time you have injuries, everyone knows it makes it tougher,” Shanahan said. “People have injuries throughout the league. We have to be able to overcome those.”

Cleveland Browns (@ LV)

There’s always risk when taking a defense on the road. That’s especially true if star defensive end Mayles Garrett can’t go because of his injury. But if the Browns have him, this is a good spot because they should be able to get to the quarterback.

Raiders’ quarterback Gardner Minshew has already been sacked 11 times this season. And now he gets a game against arguably the NFL’s best pass rusher.

Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce said he knows the challenge in front of his team, according to washingtonpost.com.

“You watched a couple of those runs against the Giants last week, and he is just a wrecking shop,” Pierce said. “It’s two guys on him and it doesn’t matter. They chip him, doesn’t matter. Run away from him, he chases it down.”

Defenses to Sit in Week 4

Baltimore Ravens (vs. BUF)

The Baltimore Ravens have been good on defense this year, but they will have trouble holding up against quarterback Josh Allen, who has the Buffalo Bills cooking with gas. Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh said it’s a big task, according to wbaltv.com.

“Well I mean Josh Allen — pretty much everybody that watches football in this league understands those challenges that he poses,” Harbaugh said. “He's one of the very best in the business at what he does.”

Stay away from Allen. And stay away from the Ravens’ defense this week.

Seattle Seahawks (@ DET)

It doesn’t take much analysis here. The Lions have a beastly offense with a plenty of weapons. They can get it done through the air in a hurry with Jameson Williams, or slower torture with guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta.

Even though the Seahawks are off to a nice start with a new defensive-minded coach, this is a task too tall. Avoid the Seahawks.

Minnesota Vikings (@ GB)

This may be a little tricky. The Vikings have been way above fantasy football projections this season. And they could see Malik Willis at quarterback.

But there are two big problems. One, Willis didn’t look half bad last week. And second, this is road game for the Vikings and the stage is set for them to come off their high horses. There are better options. Avoid the Vikings.

