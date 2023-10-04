Wide Receivers are extremely important in today's game, especially in fantasy football. However, it's a little tough to pick the perfect ones for your fantasy team. As we prepare for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, it's crucial to discuss which wide receivers should be included in your fantasy football roster and which ones might be better suited for the bench. Wide receivers have the potential to accrue valuable points, so let's simplify things and delve into the details.

Week 5 of the NFL 2023 season is upon us, and fantasy football managers are faced with the daunting task of setting their lineups. With injuries, underperforming players, and surprise breakouts, making the right start 'em and sit 'em decisions is crucial. In this article, we will provide you with several wide receivers to start and several to sit in Week 5.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 5:

Nico Collins, HOU (@ ATL)

As we head into Week 5 of the NFL Fantasy 2023 season, it's time to start thinking about which wide receivers to start and which to sit. One player that should be on your radar is Nico Collins of the Houston Texans.

He has been a consistent performer for the Texans this season, and he has topped 27 fantasy points in two of his last three games and been over 14 in three of four. He caught seven of nine targets for 168 yards, two touchdowns, and 35.8 fantasy points. This was his biggest effort to date, and it shows that he has the potential to be a top performer in the league and is one of CJ Stroud's favorite targets.

The Falcons' secondary has struggled this season, and they have allowed the sixth-most yards to receivers (and the most on deep passes) and are tied for the most touchdowns allowed. This means that Collins could have a big game this week against a team that has struggled to defend the pass.

Nico Collins this season (among WRs): 🔹 197 yards after the catch (1st)

🔺 10 missed tackles forced on receptions (1st)

🔹 251 yards vs. single coverage (2nd) 📈 pic.twitter.com/Pg5VihMJTT — PFF HOU Texans (@PFF_Texans) October 4, 2023

Adam Thielen, CAR (@ DET)

One player that should be on your radar is Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers. He has been a reliable fantasy option for several seasons now, and he has been a top-20 fantasy wide receiver in points per game played in each of the last three seasons. He has also been a consistent performer for the Panthers this season, scoring a combined 67.1 fantasy points in his last three games.

In his last four games against the Lions, Thielen has averaged 6.5 receptions for 85.5 yards and 0.5 touchdowns. He has also scored at least 14 fantasy points in three of those four games dating back to his time with the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions may have an improving defense but they have been susceptible to slot receives thus far this season allowing three touchdowns and the fifth most fantasy this season.

DJ Moore, CHI (@ WAS)

One player that should be on your radar this week is DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears. The Commanders have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league, which means that Moore could have a big game this week. He has the ability to torch the Commanders' secondary at every level, and he could have a big game this week against a team that has allowed the sixth-most yards to receivers.

He has been a reliable fantasy option for several seasons now, and he has been a top-20 fantasy wide receiver in points per game played in each of the last two seasons. He has also been a consistent performer for the Bears this season, with at least 13 fantasy points in the last three games and is the go-to receiver for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Start ‘Em: Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs CHI) and Christian Watson, GB (@ LV)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 5:

Drake London, ATL (vs HOU)

As we head into Week 5 of the NFL Fantasy 2023 season, it's time to start thinking about which wide receivers to start and which to sit. One player that you should consider sitting this week is Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Texans have the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league, which means that London could have a tough time this week. They have allowed only 195.3 yards per game through the air, which is a low number compared to other teams in the league.

He has been a boom-or-bust player this season, and he has been held to under 10 fantasy points in two of his four games. This means that he is not a reliable option for your fantasy team and that Desmond Ridder isn't feeding him the ball as he should be. It's hard to expect London to break out of his early season funk against this revamped Houston Texans' defense in week 5.

Michael Thomas, NO (@ NE)

I would advise sitting Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints against the New England Patriots in Week 5. Thomas has seen his numbers fall in each of his last three games, culminating in a 9.3-point performance in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league, allowing only 196.0 yards per game, and with Jameis Winston under center he is more equipped to throw short underneath passes to players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave.

Jakobi Meyers, LV (@ GB)

Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders may not be the best option for your fantasy team in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers. Meyers has yet to produce significant numbers in the 2023 season. He has only 18 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns in three games. The Packers have the 6th-ranked pass defense in the league, allowing only 187.5 yards per game and with Jimmy Garoppolo still a bit banged up from his concussion that held him out two weeks ago we could see another down game from him this weekend at Green Bay.

Sit 'em: Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. JAC) and Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. CIN)

In conclusion, having dynamic wide receivers is of utmost importance in fantasy football. When looking ahead to Week 5 of the 2023 season, it's advisable to include Nico Collins, Adam Thielen, and DJ Moore in your starting lineup. Conversely, it's wise to consider benching Drake London, Michael Thomas, and Jakobi Meyers. As you embark on the 2023 season, exercise caution and thoughtfulness in your running back selections!