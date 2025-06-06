As football season nears, Howard University is getting a huge NIL boost courtesy of the Mecca Society. In 2023, the Mecca Society partnered with myNILpay to launch a NIL Collective for Bison student-athletes. Now, they are forging a strategic partnership with 360 NIL Group per a report by Fox40.

The partnership will launch a short-term, high-impact fundraising campaign as part of a larger initiative to develop a sustainable NIL strategy for Howard University's athletic programs.The campaign kicks off with a Day of Giving and targeted outreach to donors, aiming to rally alumni and supporters to strengthen Howard’s competitive edge. This marks the beginning of a long-term plan to create a robust fundraising and NIL model, ensuring the growth of Howard Athletics and ongoing development for its student-athletes.

“Howard University has always been a beacon for excellence, leadership, and social change,” said Dr. Gregory J. Vincent, CEO and Co-Founder of the 360 NIL Group. “This partnership with the Mecca Society is about investing in our scholar-athletes so they can remain at the forefront—academically, athletically, and civically. We’re honored to support Howard’s historic mission.”

Mecca Society Board Member Eric Grant added, ““The Mecca Society is committed to providing the resources our scholar-athletes need to succeed. Partnering with the 360 NIL Group enhances our ability to move swiftly and strategically. This is about building a stronger future for Howard Athletics and for the leaders our student-athletes are becoming.”

Howard University basketball coach Kenny Blakeney, who made headlines for his innovative plan for Bison Hoops last August, also spoke highly of the pedigree of the athletic department.

“At Howard we develop the whole student-athlete. We offer a platform rooted in purpose, power, and potential—where young men and women learn to lead, compete, and represent a legacy of greatness.”

New Howard University Vice President of Athletics Kery Davis also chimed in on Howard's athletic excellence .

“Howard University is the embodiment of excellence, empowerment, and enduring impact. We offer first-class academics, elite athletic competition, and a legacy that inspires greatness and service. Howard is where future leaders are born—and where they are supported every step of the way.”