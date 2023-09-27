After the 2023 NFL season's third week finished, it's time to delve into the world of fantasy football wide receivers. In today's football landscape, the role of wide receivers has been emphasized, with teams prioritizing big plays and hefty gains. Our Week 4 rankings for PPR leagues will unveil the cream of the crop among wide receivers. But first, let's explore some key considerations.

As Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season approaches, fantasy football managers are eager to gain an advantage in their lineups. The role of wide receivers is pivotal in determining the outcome of matchups. Thus, it's crucial to select the right players for your starting lineup. In this article, we will provide an in-depth analysis of the top wide receivers for Week 4 in standard leagues, utilizing expert rankings and projections. Whether you seek a dependable option or a potential sleeper, we've got you covered.

Keenan Allen: A Real Breakout?

After his recent standout performance, we're tempted to buy a lot of Keenan Allen stock. Having said that, there are legitimate concerns with Allen. He's 31 and has dealt with recurring hamstring injuries in the past season. When we focus solely on his performance, though, the current circumstances seem to favor Allen more than ever.

First, he's paired with a young quarterback who's performing at an exceptionally high level. Keep in mind that Justin Herbert is a rising star, if not already a legitimate superstar. That's thanks mainly to his impressive on-field performance. Moreover, Kellen Moore's new offensive scheme has the Chargers ranked ninth in total plays and tenth in pass rate through three games. Herbert has maintained a high completion percentage even with the highest average intended air yards of his career. This is precisely what Chargers fans and fantasy owners were hoping for. Allen is also demonstrating the ability to consistently get open while also receiving more downfield targets than usual.

Will Allen eventually slow down? Well, it's unlikely he'll maintain a pace of 181 catches and 2,278 yards for an entire season. However, I genuinely believe that Herbert's performance and the new offensive system could lead to Allen having the best season of his career.

Fun Fact: Keenan Allen is the first player in NFL history with 40+ PASS YDS

200+ REC YDS in the same game. pic.twitter.com/vG9lXCpRoN — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 26, 2023

Courtland Sutton: Magical or Illusion?

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Can you place your trust in Sutton simply because he's strung together three impressive games? We're not too sure. Nevertheless, it's worth considering the possibility that his struggles last year were more a result of overall offensive issues rather than his individual performance. Historically, Sutton has had difficulty earning targets when Jerry Jeudy has been active alongside him. However, this season, he has already amassed 18 targets in two games with Jeudy on the field. Meanwhile, Jeudy has only received 12 targets. Perhaps Jeudy hasn't been operating at full capacity? He may eventually overshadow Sutton, which is something to take note of.

Nevertheless, we must acknowledge that the sample size for drawing definitive conclusions about their performance together is not extensive. They've played only 25 games together, with 15 of those occurring since the beginning of last season. If Sutton wasn't at his best last season, what we are witnessing now could be a truer reflection of his capabilities.

To clarify, we still maintain a level of skepticism and still categorize Sutton as a lead WR for Week 4 against the Bears. However, we consider him a candidate to break out this week.

Davante Adams: Continuing Doubt?

As of now, we do not doubt Adams. In fact, any doubts about him should be put to rest. Doubters emerged when he parted ways with Aaron Rodgers for Derek Carr. Further doubts arose when Carr left Las Vegas during the offseason. Many believed the cautious Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn't frequently look in Adams' direction downfield. Now, after three games with Garoppolo, Adams is on pace for a remarkable 209 targets. The identity of the quarterback seems inconsequential because Adams can consistently create separation. Even when he's not open, he remains a valuable target due to his exceptional contested-catch abilities. It's conceivable that even a quarterback like Zach Wilson might not be enough to slow Adams down. That's underscored last year when Adams caught 12 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in the only two starts of Jarrett Stidham's career. Adams remains a top-five WR, regardless of who is under center.

Justin Jefferson: Monitor Status

In Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Chargers, Jefferson recorded seven receptions on 13 targets. He accumulated 149 yards and scored one touchdown. Jefferson has consistently produced similar stat lines in all three games this season, ranging between 149 and 159 yards in each contest. His standout performance on Sunday was fueled by four receptions for more than 20 yards. Although Jefferson briefly remained on the field with what appeared to be a cramp late in the game, he should be ready for action in Week 4 against Carolina. However, it's advisable to keep an eye on his practice status this week as well.

Ja'Marr Chase: Return to Primetime?

Chase had a stellar game, hauling in 12 of 15 targets for 141 receiving yards in Monday's 19-16 victory over the Rams. He broke free from his early-season slump with a career-best 12-catch performance in a primetime matchup. The only missing piece from his exceptional receiving line was a trip to the end zone. This has eluded him in the first three games of the season. Joe Burrow, dealing with a calf injury for the third consecutive week, managed to get his top weapon involved after a lackluster start. Recall that they combined for just 70 total yards in Cincinnati's first two contests. Chase's production is closely tied to Burrow's health, and Burrow's calf held up well during Monday's win. With his first significant game of the season behind him, Chase will aim for his first touchdown in 2023 when the Bengals face the Titans on Sunday.

Other Options

Expect a standout performance from Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen. He is not only receiving consistent targets from whoever is quarterbacking the Panthers but will also play a revenge game against the Minnesota Vikings. Tank Dell is likely to be a popular waiver wire addition this week. He has delivered back-to-back games with at least 72 receiving yards and a touchdown. Despite a disappointing performance in the previous week and a short turnaround, Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds is a strong candidate to bounce back.

Injury Concerns

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. This means either Quentin Johnston or Joshua Palmer should see an increase in opportunities.

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with several injuries, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. The Green Bay Packers are hoping to have Christian Watson make his season debut this week. Jaylen Waddle missed last week's game due to a concussion.

San Francisco 49ers wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are both on the injury report at the start of the week.

Strategies for Week 4 Wide Receiver Selections

In Week 4, making informed decisions when selecting wide receivers is crucial. Look for players deeply integrated into their team's offensive strategies, both in rushing and receiving roles, as they can greatly impact your scores, especially in PPR leagues. Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 regular season, with standard rankings provided in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Week 4 WR Rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, MIN @ CAR (3)

2. Tyreek Hill, MIA @ BUF (2)

3. Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. MIA (6)

4. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN @ TEN (5)

5. Davante Adams, LV @ LAC (1)

6. Keenan Allen, LAC vs. LV (4)

7. AJ Brown, PHI vs. WAS (10)

8. CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. NE (13)

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET @ GB (7)

10. Chris Olave, NO vs. TB (9)

11. DeVonta Smith, PHI vs. WAS (14)

12. Deebo Samuel, SF vs. ARI (8)

13. Puka Nacua, LAR @ IND (11)

14. DK Metcalf, SEA @ NYG (16)

15. Amari Cooper, CLE vs. BAL (18)

16. Calvin Ridley, JAC vs. ATL (21)

17. Tyler Lockett, SEA @ NYG (26)

18. Jaylen Waddle, MIA @ BUF (15)

19. Tee Higgins, CIN @ TEN (17)

20. Mike Evans, TB @ NO (20)

21. Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. LAR (12)

22. George Pickens, PIT @ HOU (23)

23. Christian Kirk, JAC vs. ATL (43)

24. Chris Godwin, TB @ NO (29)

25. Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. ARI (25)

26. Nico Collins, HOU vs. PIT (33)

27. Zay Flowers, BAL @ CLE (28)

28. Jakobi Meyers, LV @ LAC (19)

29. Adam Thielen, CAR vs. MIN (34)

30. Garrett Wilson, NYJ vs. KC (22)

31. Gabe Davis, BUF vs. MIA (41)

32. Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ CHI (27)

33. Tank Dell, HOU vs. PIT (36)

34. Terry McLaurin, WAS @ PHI (32)

35. Jordan Addison, MIN @ CAR (44)

36. Marquise Brown, ARI @ SF (31)