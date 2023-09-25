If the Minnesota Vikings are going to listen to long-time NFL observers, they will come to the conclusion that their 2023 season came to an end in Week 3 because they lost their third consecutive game to start the season. Teams that start the season 0-3 have virtually no chance to make the playoffs, with just 6 teams accomplishing that feat in NFL history.

Perhaps the Vikings can convince themselves that they are one of those teams that can rise above that status. After all, they clearly had an opportunity to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 before they finished on the wrong end of a 28-24 defeat.

We are not here to bury the Vikings for the season, but they were a team that lacked direction and leadership in losing their second home game of the year.

The Vikings had multiple chances to pull this game out, but their offense stalled twice — once in unforgivable fashion in the final 30 seconds.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive Brian Flores all deserve blame for this brutal defeat.

Kirk Cousins did not display leadership

There are many observers around the league who will attempt to denigrate Cousins for every incomplete pass, interception or fumble. Every time the Vikings lose to a contending team or fall short in a prime time game, it's Cousins' fault.

That is definitely not the case. Cousins is not a perfect quarterback and he will never be confused with Joe Montana, Dan Marino or Tom Brady. However, he is an accurate passer who is not afraid to hang in the pocket, take severe physical punishment and make big plays. He has been a quarterback who completes 65 percent or more of his passes and has performed well in the fourth quarter of games when his team has a chance to win.

However, he failed badly when he had a chance to deliver victory in the 4th quarter Sunday. Cousins hit tight end T.J. Hockenson with a 9-yard pass on 4th-and-6 from the Chargers 15 yards line. That play started with 41 seconds remaining on the clock, and ended with 30 seconds left.

The big mistake

The Vikings did not have a timeout, and the immediate play on first down should have been for Cousins to gather his team at the line of scrimmage and clock the ball.

It didn't matter that there was confusion on the instructions coming in from the sidelines. Cousins is smart and experienced and he knew what to do.

But, instead, he panicked and time came off the clock. Tick, tick, tick. The next play did not occur until 12 seconds were left in the game. Cousins tried to fire another pass to Hockenson, but the ball was deflected a couple of times and Los Angeles linebacker Kenneth Murray picked it off and the game was lost.

No matter what he heard in his head set from his head coach, Cousins should have clocked the ball and given his team 3 plays to win the game.

A great quarterback has to take charge and take responsibility. Cousins failed to do that.

Kevin O'Connell lost control

The coach tried to take the blame after the game, because he was the one that tried to call in a complex play after the Hockenson catch.

He wanted to call a play that would catch the Chargers off guard. The only way that could have happened is if Cousins had called two plays in the huddle prior to the Hockenson catch.

That would have involved O'Connell giving both play calls to Cousins, and the QB explaining “first A, then B” to his teammates.

It doesn't work like that on a fourth down play. The Vikings needed full concentration on the play that got them the first down, and then should have taken up the chase on the next play.

O'Connell is supposed to be a coach who has great offensive command of his team. He failed badly, and he admitted that after the game.

“We should’ve just clocked it,” O’Connell said.

Brian Flores has not fixed the defense

This is likely an issue that will follow this team all season, and it is clearly not all the fault of the new defensive coordinator. The Vikings simply don't have game-changing talent on defense, with the exception of edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 40 of 47 passes for 405 yards with 3 TDs and no interceptions. Those are video game numbers. Wideout Keenan Allen was targeted 20 times and had 18 receptions for 215 yards, and he also threw a 49-yard TD pass to running mate Mike Williams.

The Vikings got pantsed on defense by the Eagles in Week 2 because they could not stop the run. They got devastated by the Chargers through the air in Week 3.

Very little has changed from the past 3 seasons, and it will likely cause Minnesota's demise.