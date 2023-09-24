Know how you can tell Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had an impressive Sunday without seeing his stats? Allen did something that has only been done one other time in NFL history. And the other player to do it is Jerry Rice.

Allen has already hit the 10-catch and 100-receiving yard threshold. Not unusual for him. But Allen also threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to WR Mike Williams. Allen and Rice are the only two players in NFL history to pull that off in the same game, per ESPN's Stats and Info.

CHARGERS TRICK PLAY TD 🚨 Keenan Allen hits Mike Williams for the 49-yard strike 💥pic.twitter.com/iRMZYeipuU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2023

The Chargers' receiver put up a full game's worth of stats in the first half alone. Allen hauled in nine receptions for 84 yards in the first two quarters of the game. And there was no slowdown in the second half.

Allen took over the game for L.A. in the third quarter. He caught five more passes for 67 yards. He also hit his fellow wideout Williams for a 49-yard score to give the visitors a 21-10 lead.

Quite an impressive display by Allen. Perhaps he can jump over to the defensive side of the ball for the Chargers to help them out there? It took the Vikings less than three minutes to get the ball back and score after Allen's toss.

Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins hit WR K.J. Osborn from 36 yards out to quickly cut the Chargers' lead back to four points.

The touchdown throw from Allen was the first of his career. He had previously hit the 10-catch, 100-yard receiving marks 15 times in a game entering play today. Showing off his arm got him into an exclusive club. Always a good sign for a receiver to be mentioned alongside Jerry Rice.