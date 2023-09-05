The Denver Broncos officially begin the Sean Payton era on Sunday with their season opener at home against Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders. And on Monday, Payton already began presenting what he wants the offense to look like come Week 1, and wideout Courtland Sutton was absolutely loving what he saw.

Via the Denver Post:

“It’s going to be fun,” Sutton said. “Even with just the extra day we got, to be able to see the early bits of his game plan and what his idea is, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch it come to fruition on Sunday.”

The Broncos were absolutely abysmal at scoring points in 2022, averaging 16.9. That was dead last in the NFL. Russell Wilson struggled immensely and there was little production elsewhere, too.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

However, Payton is expected to make a big difference with his offensive-heavy coaching style. The hope is Russ can find his best again and he has two important weapons in Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. That being said, the latter is nursing a hamstring injury and was absent from practice Monday.

Whether Jeudy is available Sunday or not, Sutton is just focused on doing his thing to help the Broncos win:

“Every time I step on the field, I’m looking to put my best foot forward,” Sutton said. “I would hope that defenses have seen that and understand what I’m able to bring to the table. Being able to go out there and play with that idea that they have to account for me on the field, it’s a fun thing to be a part of.

“I’m going to leave it at that.”

If Jeudy doesn't go in the opener, expect Sutton to be a focal point of Payton's play-calling.