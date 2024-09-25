The wide receiver landscape in fantasy football continues to change. With injuries continuing to pile up, surprising stars have made a difference at the position. From the superstars to the 2024 success stories, we have everyone ranked in our Week 4 fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Jauan Jennings is the perfect example of this year in wide receivers. With Deebo Samuel and George Kittle out for their game against the Rams, Jennings led the 49ers with three touchdowns. He cracks our rankings as San Francisco looks to bounce back from the tough defeat against the Patriots on Sunday.

Before making a big trade or attacking the waiver wire, check out our Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings.

Top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 4

Justin Jefferson is the new player at the top of the fantasy football wide receiver rankings this week. He has taken his rightful place at number one because of Sam Darnold's fantastic play. While Jefferson showed he was quarterback-proof last season without Kirk Cousins, a full season is a different story. Managers should keep him locked in for their road matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has jumped from 21 to 7 on the list. Daniel Jones hit his favorite target for two touchdowns in the Giants' win over the Browns on Sunday. Fantasy managers saw their draft-day gamble pay off as he shot to number one in PPR wide receiver scoring. The Cowboys' defense has struggled and should led to more points for Nabers on Thursday.

Chris Godwin continued his excellent season in the Buccaneers' Week 3 loss. With another touchdown and 53 more yards, the veteran lands in the top five this week. Fantasy managers likely passed on Godwin because of questions about Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans' extended prime. He has silenced those doubters and should continue that against the Eagles this week.

Sleeper wide receivers for Week 4

Much was made about the Buffalo Bills not having a top wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. On Monday night, Khalil Shakir showed that he could be the guy in their offense. He has over three catches and at least 40 yards in each game, adding two touchdowns. In a big matchup against the Ravens, expect Josh Allen to target Shakir.

Despite a change at quarterback, the Green Bay Packers are 2-1. Jordan Love is working his way back but regardless of his status, consider picking up Jayden Reed. Matt LaFleur used him as a running back at points in Week 3, showing his versatility. When Love is in, Reed is his favorite target. While he is claimed in over 80% of ESPN leagues, he is starting in fewer than 20%.

Dionte Johnson is not in our rankings but is worth mentioning as a potential fantasy pickup. With Andy Dalton at quarterback and Adam Thielen on injured reserve, expect the former Steeler to pick up some points for the Panthers. Bryce Young was not kind to his stats in the first two weeks, but he racked up over 100 yards in Week 3.

Bust wide receivers for Week 4

Tyreek Hill has fallen outside the top ten for the first time all season. This has nothing to do with his skill level and everything to do with his quarterback play. Skylar Thompson was brutal before he was knocked out of the game and Tim Boyle was worse. Hill is the definition of quarterback-proof in fantasy, as he is used in gadget plays. Just don't expect the usual output from the Dolphins' star this week.

Calvin Ridley is a similar story without the extreme upside. He had an up-and-down season last year and was down when Trevor Lawrence was injured and CJ Beathard was playing. Now, his starting quarterback on the Titans is Will Levis. While head coach Brian Callahan has not committed one way or another, Levis will likely be in on Monday night. Ridley is trending toward a bad performance each week that Levis is the starter.

Quentin Johnston should sit in fantasy football if Justin Herbert does not play on Sunday. Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater are out, which will create havoc for whoever plays quarterback. If that ends up being Taylor Heinicke or Easton Stick, all Chargers players should ride the pine. Johnston is no exception despite his recent success.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

24. (24) Quentin Johnston, LAC (v KC)

23. (22) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (v NE)

22. (23) Tyler Lockett, SEA (@ DET)

21. (19) Jauan Jennings, SF (v NE)

20. (21) Khalil Shakir, BUF (@ BAL)

19. (15) Jayden Reed, GB (v MIN)

18. (18) Terry McClaurin, WSH (@ ARI)

17. (20) Stefon Diggs, HOU (v JAX)

16. (16) Calvin Ridley, TEN (@ MIA)

15. (17) DeVonta Smith, PHI (@ TB)

14. (14) Mike Evans, TB (v PHI)

13. (12) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (v DEN)

12. (11) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (@ CAR)

11. (13) Tyreek Hill, MIA (v TEN)

10. (10) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (@ DET)

9. (8) Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (v WSH)

8. (9) Rashee Rice, KC (@ LAC)

7. (7) Malik Nabers, NYG (v DAL)

6. (6) Nico Collins, HOU (v JAX)

5. (4) Chris Godwin, TB (v PHI)

4. (5) Amon-Ra St Brown, DET (v SEA)

3. (2) Ceedee Lamb, DAL (@ NYG)

2. (3) Davante Adams, LV (v CLE)

1. (1) Justin Jefferson, MIN (@ GB)