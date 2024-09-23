The Miami Dolphins are smack dab in the middle of a quarterback crisis. Head coach Mike McDaniel spent the week getting backup Skylar Thompson ready to play against the Seattle Seahawks. That's because starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another serious-looking concussion in Week 2, putting his status for the Dolphins and his career in serious jeopardy. With Tagovailoa on injured reserve, Miami needed an alternative for the next four weeks. Thompson went down in the third quarter with a chest injury, thrusting third-string journeyman Tim Boyle into the spotlight. While Boyle tried his best, and now that Thompson is injured, the Dolphins need an alternative to their alternative.

Things are so bad for Miami that the Dolphins are the only NFL team not to hold a lead this season. Sure, Miami signed Tyler Huntley off the Ravens' practice squad to give them some added depth at quarterback with starting potential. However, against Seattle, the Dolphins elevated Boyle from their practice squad and made him the backup. That means Huntley suited up as the emergency quarterback. By rule, Huntley can only enter the game if Boyle suffers an injury. So Miami is stuck with Boyle behind center for now. However, things could change heading into Week 4, especially with how poorly Boyle performed.

What can the Dolphins do to fix their quarterback woes?

Realistically, Huntley is a more viable starting option for the Dolphins if Thompson isn't available. He spent four years with the Ravens, starting nine games with a 3-6 record in the regular season. Huntley also earned a Pro Bowl berth following the 2022 season. He started four games that season with two touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 2-2 record.

Huntley's stats aren't exactly pretty, but he at least brings mobility and pocket presence. More importantly, Huntley can give Miami a spark on offense they've also been lacking. McDaniel could find a way to utilize Huntley’s mobility to jumpstart the Dolphins offense. However, temporarily redesigning the Miami offense to accommodate his skills may be too much to ask.

There are other options on the free agency market, such as the Dolphins hunting for a passer in a trade. Perhaps Miami looks to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Russell Wilson instead. No matter what they do, the team isn’t going to find much if it's looking for a temporary band-aid to hold down the fort for a few more weeks until Tagovailoa possibly returns. It's a tough pill to swallow, but Miami has to ride the wave until Tagovailoa returns.