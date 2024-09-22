The New York Giants got their first win of the season on Sunday, beating the Cleveland Browns 21-15. Malik Nabers continued his rise to stardom, scoring two touchdowns to lead Big Blue to victory. Head coach Brian Daboll has been under the microscope so far this season and one reporter said that he may have saved his job with this victory.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano snagged this video of Nabers waving to the Giants crowd after the game. He posited the idea that Daboll could have been out of a job had the Giants lost this game. They were winning 21-7 after Nabers' second score in the second quarter but gave the Browns many opportunities to win the game.

Daboll is in his third season as the Giants' head coach and is looking to return to the playoffs this season. They made the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record in 2022 and Daboll won Coach of the Year. New York went to Minnesota and beat the Vikings but lost to the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

With Daniel Jones and the offense bouncing back from their brutal Week 1 performance, there is hope for Giants fans. The defense returned to form with a great game against the Browns. Their upcoming schedule should give fans some pause before putting them in the dance.

Giants' first win comes before the schedule toughens up

Brian Daboll and the Giants should not celebrate this win for very long, as they are on Thursday Night Football this week. They host their division rival Dallas Cowboys in primetime looking to grab their second win. While Mike McCarthy's squad has not gotten off to a great start, they have owned the Giants in recent years, winning 40-0 the last time they played in New Jersey.

Their mini-bye ends in a long flight to Seattle to face the Seahawks. The Bengals are the only losing team on their schedule until Week 9 when they face the Commanders again at home. Jones and Daboll must continue to grow to keep the Giants' hopes alive. These games will be tougher tests than what the Browns provided on Sunday.

The Giants' defense deserves a ton of credit for their performance in this game. Deshaun Watson and the Browns scored on their first play because of a fumbled kickoff. They then went over three full quarters until they scored again, another Amari Cooper touchdown that brought the score to 21-15. The defense stood up on three separate drives where the Browns could have taken the lead.