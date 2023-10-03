The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, and Week 4 was a wild ride for fantasy football enthusiasts. With several wide receivers putting up impressive performances, it's clear that the position is as important as ever. As we head into Week 5, it's time to take a look at some of the key players to watch. In this article, we'll break down the top five fantasy football wide receivers to keep an eye on, along with a brief summary of Week 4.

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season was a great one for wide receivers. AJ Brown, Stefon Diggs, and Justin Jefferson all had huge games. Other notable performances included DJ Moore, who had 131 yards and a touchdown, and Puka Nacua, who had nine receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. With so many wide receivers putting up big fantasy football numbers, it's clear that the position is as important as ever.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Wide Receiver rankings entering Week 5 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Picks for Week 5

Despite a disappointing performance in a 48-20 loss to the Bills, Tyreek Hill secures the top position in our rankings for Week 5. This is due to his favorable matchup against the Giants, who are fielding two rookie cornerbacks. While Justin Jefferson always presents a strong case for the top spot, Kansas City's defense is one that could potentially limit his production in Week 5. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs also makes a compelling argument against the Jaguars, but we give a slight edge to Hill and Jefferson.

Davante Adams is expected to have Jimmy Garoppolo back at QB. This should increase his chances of delivering a strong performance against the Packers. For his part, AJ Brown will face the Rams in Week 5. He has excelled in his last two games, boasting a high target share, making him one of the top fantasy WRs for Week 5. CeeDee Lamb also faces a challenging matchup against the 49ers but remains a solid WR1 in PPR formats.

Additionally, Week 5 might witness the return of Cooper Kupp against the Eagles. As such, Nacua's ranking may dip with the Rams' WR1 back on the field. However, both wideouts are strong must-start options.

Believing in Brandon

When Brandon Aiyuk has been healthy this season, he has been highly productive within the San Francisco offense. He has recorded over 120 receiving yards in two games this season, showcasing a strong connection with Brock Purdy.

Although Dallas' statistics may appear inflated due to their opponents this season, their secondary isn't the same without Trevon Diggs. It's a good idea to start Aiyuk as a solid option in Week 5.

Backing Moore

The Bears' passing attack showed signs of life in Week 4 against the Broncos. DJ Moore had an impressive game with eight receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. This puts him on track to finish as a solid fantasy football WR for the week.

In Week 5, the Bears face the struggling Washington Commanders defense, especially in containing opposing passing games. If you had Moore on your bench in Week 4, it's time to rectify that mistake and start him as a solid option with significant potential. He could climb up the rankings as we approach kickoff.

Injury Concerns

Week 5 saw Mike Evans (hamstring), Tee Higgins (rib), and Alec Pierce (head) exit their games early. None of them were able to return due to their injuries, leading us to exclude Higgins and Pierce from our initial Week 5 rankings. Evans is on bye and remains uncertain for Week 6.

Before Week 4, notable WRs who didn't play due to injuries included Zay Jones (knee), Treylon Burks (knee), Odell Beckham Jr (ankle), Jonathan Mingo (head), and Rashod Bateman (hamstring).

Davante Adams (shoulder), Deebo Samuel (facing the Cowboys), and Cooper Kupp (hamstring) are the most significant injuries to keep an eye on. Adams persevered through a shoulder injury in Week 4 but is uncertain for the upcoming Monday night game against Green Bay. Similarly, Samuel's status should be monitored as he missed practice and failed to record a catch last week. While early reports suggest Kupp will return in Week 5 when first eligible, the Rams are unlikely to take unnecessary risks with their star wide receiver.

Strategies for Week 5 Wide Receiver Selections

As we head into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, it's clear that wide receivers are as important as ever. With so many players putting up big numbers in Week 4, it's important to keep an eye on the position as we move forward. Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Nico Collins are all players to watch in Week 5. They should all be considered for your starting lineup. As always, be sure to keep an eye on injury reports and other news as the week progresses.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Week 5 WR Rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. KC (2)

2. Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. JAX (3)

3. Tyreek Hill, MIA vs. NYG (1)

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET vs. CAR (9)

5. Davante Adams, LV vs. GB (4)

6. AJ Brown, PHI @ LAR (5)

7. Ja’Marr Chase, CIN @ ARI (7)

8. CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ SF (6)

9. Chris Olave, NO @ NE (14)

10. Jaylen Waddle, MIA vs. NYG (12)

11. DeVonta Smith, PHI @ LAR (10)

12. Calvin Ridley, JAX @ BUF (15)

13. Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. TEN (16)

14. Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. CHI (19)

15. Puka Nacua, LAR vs. PHI (13)

16. Deebo Samuel, SF vs. DAL (21)

17. Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. DAL (11)

18. Christian Kirk, JAX @ BUF (29)

19. Courtland Sutton, DEN vs. NYJ (33)

20. George Pickens, PIT vs. BAL (20)

21. Nico Collins, HOU @ ATL (18)

22. Gabe Davis, BUF vs. JAX (23)

23. Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. NYJ (26)

24. Zay Flowers, BAL @ PIT (32)

25. Jakobi Meyers, LV vs. GB (27)

26. Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. PHI (8)

27. Michael Thomas, NO @ NE (34)

28. Tutu Atwell, LAR vs. PHI (42)

29. Jordan Addison, MIN vs. KC (31)

30. Christian Watson, GB @ LV (30)

31. Tank Dell, HOU @ ATL (41)

32. Marquise Brown, ARI vs. CIN (24)

33. Adam Thielen, CAR @ DET (36)

34. Garrett Wilson, NYJ @ DEN (25)

35. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN @ IND (22)

36. DJ Moore, CHI @ WAS (17)