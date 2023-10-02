Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed the team’s Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a concussion. Rookie Aidan O’Connell started in his place and took seven sacks — including six from Khalil Mack — on the way to another Las Vegas loss. On Monday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniel said Jimmy G is still the team’s starter for Week 5.

“Jimmy Garoppolo is still in concussion protocol. He's still the Raiders QB when healthy, per Josh McDaniels,” NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano reported on Twitter Monday.

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders signed Garoppolo to be the team’s starter this offseason and gave him a three-year, $72.75 million contract with $45 million guaranteed. In his three starts for the team, the Raiders are 1-2, and Garoppolo is 64-of-94 for 709 yards with five touchdowns and a league-leading six interceptions (in one fewer game than most QBs).

After giving out that contract, it is obvious right now that Jimmy G will stay the starter for the Raiders Week 5 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

That said, if the team drops to 1-4 or 1-5, it should be time for Aidan O’Connell to get a serious chance to win the job in the second half of the season. The fourth-round pick out of Purdue had a ton of rookie moments on Sunday, but he also looked good at times. Most importantly, O’Connell only threw one INT, not three, like Garoppolo did in his last healthy start.

After the Packers, the team has the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and New York Giants. If Jimmy G doesn’t win at least one of the next two, McDaniels should start getting O’Connell ready for Week 7 vs the Bears.