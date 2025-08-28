The 2025 fantasy baseball playoffs are about to begin, but that does not mean the waiver wire closes up. While the MLB playoff races heat up, your team needs reinforcements. Picking up the right players at the right time is what can lead you to a championship. With the title on the line, the players you pick up will matter the most now. Who should you pick up on the waiver wire for the first round of the fantasy baseball playoffs?

Each of these players is claimed in fewer than half of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. While your rivals set up their teams for the playoff run, make sure you find the advantages available on the waiver wire. A big home run hitter could make the difference in category leagues, while the streaming pitcher of the week applies to all managers.

Who should you scoop up for the first week of the fantasy baseball playoffs?

Top 5 waiver wire pickups for fantasy baseball playoffs

Ben Rice, New York Yankees 1b/C/DH (Rostered: 36.0%)

Ben Rice has been crushing the baseball recently, with six homers and a .311 batting average in August. Additionally, he has been picking up a lot of innings at catcher and playing some at first base as well. Positional versatility is vital in fantasy baseball, and Rice brings that to two important positions.

The Yankees have a difficult schedule for the first round of the fantasy baseball playoffs. They start with three games in Houston and end with three games at home against the Blue Jays. If the Bombers are going to have any success in those games, Rice needs to be in the middle of it.

Brayan Bello, Boston SP (Rostered: 40.2%)

The streaming pitcher of the week is Red Sox starter Brayan Bello, who should make two starts in the first round of the playoffs. He is slated to get the ball on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians and should get the Sunday start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bello has been solid this year, with a 3.07 ERA in 23 appearances.

The Red Sox are in the thick of the American League Wild Card race, and their starting pitching has to be elite to finish off the season. Bello has been great this year, with seven great innings against the New York Yankees proving that last week. Against two lesser opponents in Cleveland and Arizona, this is the right week to pick him up.

Ramon Laureano, San Diego OF (Rostered: 31.9%)

The San Diego Padres were incredibly active at the MLB trade deadline. Trading top prospect Leo De Vries for Mason Miller was the headliner, but a trade with the Baltimore Orioles has been the showstopper so far. They picked up Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano, the outfielder you should pick up for the fantasy baseball playoffs.

Since joining the Padres, Laureano has a .968 OPS and 20 RBI in 25 games. The outfield defense won't help your team, but it is a reason the Padres will keep him in the lineup. As the NL West race heats up, Laureano will be key for San Diego's September.

Roman Anthony, Boston OF (Rostered: 35%)

If you are in a keeper fantasy baseball league and Roman Anthony is available, drop everything to pick him up. The Red Sox outfielder has been sensational since joining the MLB club, and is available in most leagues. There is no consideration of sheltering Anthony as the playoff race heats up. He is going to be in their lineup for the stretch run, so make sure he is in yours.

Anthony introduced himself to the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry with a home run that clinched the first game of a four-game set. Since then, he has stayed hot. He hit two leadoff homers in the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles this week and has 15 hits in his last 11 games.

Abner Uribe, Milwaukee RP (Rostered: 23.4%)

The Brewers have cooled off since their historic summer, losing two consecutive series after the Cincinnati Reds broke the winning streak. With Taylor Megill on the injured list, the Brewers' bullpen is in flux. Fantasy baseball managers who just lost Megill should be picking up Abner Uribe from the waiver wire.

Uribe has been incredible this season with a 1.71 ERA in 63 appearances. The Brewers will likely use him as the closer with Megill out, and that could bleed into the division race. Picking up saves and holds can be the difference between moving on and going home. Uribe should be picked up for the playoffs.