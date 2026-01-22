Update: The New York Mets have officially acquired Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

After weeks and weeks of speculation, it looks like Freddy Peralta is on the move, with the New York Mets landing the star pitcher from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Taking to social media to expand on the initial reporting, MLB. com Senior National Reporter Mark Feinsand was one of the first to report the trade was imminent.

“The Mets and Brewers are deep in talks on a Freddy Peralta deal, per source,” Feinsand wrote. “No deal has been agreed to, but it could be completed as soon as tonight.”

Indeed, not long after Feinsand posted that update, the deal became official.

Initially signing an international free agent contract with the Seattle Mariners in 2013, Peralta was traded to the Brewers in 2015 along with Daniel Missaki and Carlos Herrera in a deal for Adam Lind. Making his MLB debut in 2018, Peralta quickly looked like he could be a long-term player for the Brew Crew, signing a five-year $15.5 million contract one year before he was named to his first of two All-Star games in 2021.

Widely considered one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, Peralta led the National League in wins last season and was named an All-Star for his efforts. Now in line for a massive extension worth well over nine figures, depending on the length, Peralta looks like he will be a fixture of the Mets for years to come, as they wouldn't make a deal to bring him to town just to serve as a rental.